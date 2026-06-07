India At ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Check Preview, Schedule, Group And Warm-Up Fixtures

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup will take place from June 12 to July 5
India are placed in Group A and will begin their campaign against Pakistan on June 14
India will also play two warm-up matches against England and West Indies
The ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup 2026 is set to begin on June 12 with hosts England taking on Sri Lanka in the opening fixture in Birmingham, with the final scheduled on Lords on July 5.
This is the first Women's World Cup featuring 12 teams placed across two groups - A and B, with 6 teams each. Each team in both groups will play five matches, with the top two teams qualifying for the semifinals.
India are placed in one of the most competitive Groups A, along with six-time champions Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Pakistan. The Women In Blue will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in one of the sought-after matches of the tournament on Sunday, February 14.
India's women's team has enjoyed several memorable World Cup campaigns over the years, but they have often found themselves as the bridesmaid rather than the bride. They reached the T20 World Cup final in 2020 and followed it up with a semi-final appearance in 2022, yet the elusive world title has continued to slip through their grasp.
However the ODI World Cup win last year is believed to have broken the shackles within the Indian women's team because of which they used to falter near the finish line and fans hope that just like the men's teams the Indian ladies could also win back-to-back titles to assert their dominance in the world.
The Harmanpreet Kaur led Indian team has the arsenal to become the T20 champions as well if they sort out their lower-middle order issues and the bowling department churns out more consistent performances.
India's Squad For ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India's Warm-Up Fixtures
India Vs West Indies, Cardiff - June 8, 2:30 PM IST
India Vs England, Cardiff - June 10, 2:30 PM IST
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India's Schedule
India vs Pakistan - Edgbaston, Birmingham - June 14, 7:00PM IST
India vs Netherlands - Headingley, Leeds - June 17, 7:00PM IST
India vs South Africa - Old Trafford, Manchester - June 21, 7:00PM IST
India vs Bangladesh - Old Trafford, Manchester - June 25, 7:00PM IST
India vs Australia - Lord’s, London - 7:00PM IST
India's Warm-Up Matches Streaming Info
Where will the warm-up matches of India in ICC T20 Women's World Cup be streamed/telecasted?
The warm-up matches of India in the ICC T20 Women's World Cup will not be telecasted live on TV, however the match will be streamed live on ICC App or on ICC’s YouTube channel.