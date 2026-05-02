India Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Who’s In, Who’s Out, And Why

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur with teammates during the fifth T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: PTI

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur with teammates during the fifth T20 International cricket match of a series between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo: PTI