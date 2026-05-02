India Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Who’s In, Who’s Out, And Why

Summary of this article
India retain experienced core with Harmanpreet Kaur leading and focus on stability
Bharti Fulmali picked over Harleen Deol for aggressive T20 middle-order role
Selectors prioritise impact players suited for English conditions and T20 format
India have announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in England from June 12. The selection was finalized by the BCCI selection committee led by chief selector Amita Sharma in Mumbai.
Harmanpreet Kaur continues as captain, with Smriti Mandhana named vice-captain. The squad largely retains India’s recent T20 core, reflecting a focus on stability and defined roles ahead of a major ICC event.
India are placed in a competitive group alongside teams like Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands. Given English conditions, the selectors have prioritized a balanced combination of pace and spin, along with batting depth to handle different match situations. The emphasis is on players who have been consistently part of India’s white-ball setup over the past year.
Who’s in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad
The squad includes established players such as Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, and Deepti Sharma. Yastika Bhatia returns to strengthen the wicketkeeping options. In the bowling department, Renuka Singh and Arundhati Reddy lead the pace attack, while Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil provide spin options.
Bharti Fulmali has been included as a middle-order option following consistent performances in domestic cricket and franchise leagues. The squad also features a few emerging players, indicating a mix of experience and youth. Overall, the composition reflects a structured approach with clearly defined batting roles and multiple bowling combinations.
Who’s out and key omissions
Harleen Deol is one of the notable omissions from the squad. The selection committee clarified that the decision was based on team combination and role suitability in T20 cricket. According to the selectors, Bharti Fulmali was preferred due to her more aggressive batting approach in the middle order.
Other players such as Sneh Rana and Amanjot Kaur were also left out. These exclusions suggest a shift towards players who offer higher impact in the T20 format, particularly in finishing roles and power-hitting situations.
India Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad:
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.
Who is the captain of India for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026?
Harmanpreet Kaur has been named captain, with Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain.