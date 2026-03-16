USA Vs Dominican Republic, World Baseball Classic 2026: ​Delight For Americans As They Seal 3rd Consecutive Finale Berth

Team USA secured a narrow 2-1 victory over the Dominican Republic on Sunday night to reach its third consecutive World Baseball Classic final. Despite an early solo shot from Junior Caminero that gave the Dominicans a lead, the Americans responded with home runs from Gunnar Henderson and Roman Anthony. Paul Skenes earned the win after a gritty start, while Mason Miller closed out a tense ninth inning to eliminate a star-studded Dominican squad managed by Albert Pujols. Manager Mark DeRosa acknowledged that while the offense has yet to fully explode, the team’s resilient pitching and elite defence have carried them through. The United States now awaits the winner of the Italy-Venezuela semifinal for Tuesday's championship game. Watch some of the best pictures from the match below.

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USA vs Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic 2026 semifinal game-
The United States team celebrates after defeating the Dominican Republic at a World Baseball Classic semifinal game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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USA vs Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic 2026 semifinal game-Gunnar Henderson
United States' Gunnar Henderson gestures to his teammates after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a World Baseball Classic semifinal game against the Dominican Republic in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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USA vs Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic 2026 semifinal game-Geraldo Perdomo
Dominican Republic Geraldo Perdomo reacts after striking out at the end of the ninth inning of a World Baseball Classic semifinal game against the United States, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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USA vs Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic 2026 semifinal game-Gunnar Henderson
United States' Gunnar Henderson celebrates after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a World Baseball Classic semifinal game against the Dominican Republic, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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USA vs Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic 2026 semifinal game-Aaron Judge
United States Aaron Judge reacts after striking out during the eighth inning of a World Baseball Classic semifinal game against the Dominican Republic in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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USA vs Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic 2026 semifinal game-pitcher Mason Miller
United States pitcher Mason Miller aims a pitch during the ninth inning of a World Baseball Classic semifinal game against the Dominican Republic in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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USA vs Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic 2026 semifinal game-pitcher Griffin Jax
United States pitcher Griffin Jax aims a pitch during the sixth inning of a World Baseball Classic semifinal game against the Dominican Republic in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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USA vs Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic 2026 semifinal game-Vladimir Guerrero Jr
Dominican Republic Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a double during the fourth inning of a World Baseball Classic semifinal game against the United States in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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USA vs Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic 2026 semifinal game-Gunnar Henderson
United States' Gunnar Henderson hits a home run during the fourth inning of a World Baseball Classic semifinal game against the Dominican Republic in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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USA vs Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic 2026 semifinal game-baseman Gunnar Henderson
United States third baseman Gunnar Henderson (11) tags out Dominican Republic's Fernando Tatis Jr. during the third inning of a World Baseball Classic semifinal game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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