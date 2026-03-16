USA Vs Dominican Republic, World Baseball Classic 2026: Delight For Americans As They Seal 3rd Consecutive Finale Berth
Team USA secured a narrow 2-1 victory over the Dominican Republic on Sunday night to reach its third consecutive World Baseball Classic final. Despite an early solo shot from Junior Caminero that gave the Dominicans a lead, the Americans responded with home runs from Gunnar Henderson and Roman Anthony. Paul Skenes earned the win after a gritty start, while Mason Miller closed out a tense ninth inning to eliminate a star-studded Dominican squad managed by Albert Pujols. Manager Mark DeRosa acknowledged that while the offense has yet to fully explode, the team’s resilient pitching and elite defence have carried them through. The United States now awaits the winner of the Italy-Venezuela semifinal for Tuesday's championship game. Watch some of the best pictures from the match below.
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