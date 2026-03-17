New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: How Are The Skies In Hamilton Today? Check Weather Forecast

The 1st T20I between New Zealand and South Africa ended in favour of the Proteas by 7 wickets X/Blackcaps

The Seddon Park in Hamilton takes center stage as hosts New Zealand looks to level the 5-match T20I series against a dominant South African side in the 2nd T20I. The Black Caps are reeling from a nightmare opener in Mount Maunganui, where they were bundled out for just 91 runs, which is their lowest-ever T20I total against the Proteas. South Africa were also under a bit of pressure during their chase but they eventually managed to get to the target within 16.4 overs to take a 1-0 lead, thanks to a 7-wicket victory. Keshav Maharaj’s men arrive with immense momentum and with an aim to conquer the series, especially after the disappointing end to their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign where they were knocked out from the semi-finals by the same opponents led by Mitchell Santner. Stay tuned for the real-time updates, live scores and a lot more.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Mar 2026, 10:54:39 am IST New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Hamilton's Weather Forecast Conditions in Hamilton for today's second T20I are perfect for cricket, with sunny skies and a high of 22°C. Humidity is 54% with a light 3 mph breeze from the west. Night conditions will remain clear with a low of 11°C and no chance of precipitation.

17 Mar 2026, 10:47:18 am IST New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: When Will The Match Start? The match is schedule to start from 11:45AM (IST) onwards. Coin toss will take place shortly.