PGA Championship: Englishman Aaron Rai Lifts Trophy Beating Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai was just another name among a dozen others who had reason to believe the PGA Championship was theirs for the taking Sunday at tough Aronimink. There was Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele, with 10 majors among them, all ready to seize the moment on a stage that was unfamiliar to Rai. Justin Thomas was the clubhouse leader for nearly four hours after a 65 before the course turned hard under a hot sun. What followed was a master class from golf’s newest major champion.

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Aaron Rai, of England, holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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pga-championship-aronimink-golf-club-2026-photo-golfer Aaron Rai
Aaron Rai, of England, holds the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster
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Aaron Rai, of England, and wife Gaurika Bishnoi hold the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Aaron Rai, of England, hugs his caddie after his round on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster
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pga-championship-aronimink-golf-club-2026-photo-Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm, of Spain, acknowledges the gallery on the 18th green after his round during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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Aaron Rai, of England, celebrates after his shot on the 17th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster
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Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, tips his cap after his round during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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Aaron Rai, of England, putts on the 17th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster
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Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the bunker on the 16th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster
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Jon Rahm, of Spain, looks upwards after a missed shot on the third hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club, in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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