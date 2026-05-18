PGA Championship: Englishman Aaron Rai Lifts Trophy Beating Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai was just another name among a dozen others who had reason to believe the PGA Championship was theirs for the taking Sunday at tough Aronimink. There was Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele, with 10 majors among them, all ready to seize the moment on a stage that was unfamiliar to Rai. Justin Thomas was the clubhouse leader for nearly four hours after a 65 before the course turned hard under a hot sun. What followed was a master class from golf’s newest major champion.
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