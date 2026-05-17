India Squad Selection For Afghanistan Series: Rishabh Pant Could Be Relieved From Test Vice-Captaincy - Report

Summary of this article
Rishabh Pant might reportedly be relieved of Test vice-captaincy duties
Jasprit Bumrah expected to either play one-off Test or be rested for whole series
Suryakumar Yadav's future as T20I skipper expected to be discussed
The Indian Test team is unlikely to have many surprises but there could reportedly be serious conversations about Rishabh Pant's future as red-ball vice-captain when the national selectors meet in Guwahati on Tuesday (May 19) to select the Test and ODI squads for the upcoming series against Afghanistan.
A PTI report suggested that there is a growing feeling that the leadership role isn't sitting well with Pant, as two below-par seasons with Lucknow Super Giants indicate. The 28-year-old flamboyant keeper-batter was also not seen as tactically too astute when handed captaincy in Shubman Gill's absence during a Test match against South Africa in Guwahati last November.
“Indian cricket simply cannot afford to lose a batting match-winner like Rishabh. He has won and set-up Test matches with his aggressive batting. There is a growing feeling among men who matter that whenever he has been entrusted with additional responsibility, he doesn't seem to make good decisions while batting,” the report quoted a BCCI source as saying.
“Giving him an opportunity to play freely could be foremost on the minds of the selection committee.” Pant's current form could also give sleepless nights to the selection committee as there remains a question mark about his place as second wicketkeeper in the ODI set-up behind KL Rahul.
With Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan also in the reckoning, Pant could feel the heat as far as 50-over cricket is concerned.
Bumrah To Either Play Test Or Rest Whole Series
If the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) medical team is okay with Jasprit Bumrah's workload, then the pace spearhead will play the one-off Test but there is no chance of him playing the three-match ODI series, the report added, considering his workload during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
“If the medical team approves Bumrah's workload is under permissible limits, he might play the Test match against Afghanistan.
“But there is no chance of him playing the ODI series. If there is slightest issue with his workload, he will be rested for the full series,” the BCCI source was quoted as saying.
Prince Yadav, the find among Indian pacers during this IPL season, hasn't been selected for the tri-nation List A series in Sri Lanka because he is a serious contender to be picked for the ODI series against Afghanistan, the report further stated.
Suryakumar's Future Could Be Discussed
While India will not play any T20Is against Afghanistan in the upcoming tour, the selection committee, along with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, will reportedly have an informal discussion about the future of Suryakumar Yadav because of his lacklustre run of form in the last one-and-a-half years.
Head coach Gautam Gambhir's inputs could go a long way in deciding Suryakumar’s future as national captain, the report added. In case he is removed from captaincy, it will be difficult for the 35-year-old to keep his place in the team as a pure batter.
The safest option might be to give 'SKY' a chance to lead against Ireland and England and decide on his future looking at his batting performance in that series, but there is no guarantee now that the selectors will tread that path.
When will selectors meet to pick India squads for Afghanistan Test, ODI series?
National selectors will meet on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 to pick India's squads for the Afghanistan one-off Test and ODI series.
Will Jasprit Bumrah be rested for Afghanistan series?
Jasprit Bumrah is expected to either play the one-off Test against Afghanistan or be rested for the whole series, as per a PTI report.
Will Prince Yadav be considered for India's ODI squad against Afghanistan?
Yes, Prince Yadav is likely to be a serious contender for the ODI series against Afghanistan.