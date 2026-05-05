What Has Gone Wrong For Rishabh Pant As LSG’s Horror Show In IPL 2026 Continues

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant looses his balance during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant looses his balance during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool