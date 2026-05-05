IPL 2026 Points Table: Are LSG Out Of Playoffs Race? Can MI Still Qualify?

Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan reacts after Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan reacts after Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool