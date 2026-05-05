IPL 2026 Points Table: Are LSG Out Of Playoffs Race? Can MI Still Qualify?

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in IPL 2026 on Monday
The result leaves LSG bottom of the table with just four points, while MI climb to six points
MI and LSG must win all their remaining matches and rely on other results to reach the 14-point threshold
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered their sixth straight defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 after losing by six wickets to Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.
Batting first, LSG got off to a good start thanks to Nicholas Pooran, who scored his first half-century of the season. Pooran (63) and Mitchell Marsh (44) helped LSG post their season-high total of 228/5.
MI’s chase was anchored by a superb 143-run opening stand between the fit-again Rohit Sharma (84) and Ryan Rickelton (83). Although the pair missed out on centuries, they handed the chase on a platter to the hosts, who reached the target with eight balls to spare.
The result keeps LSG rooted at the bottom of the IPL 2026 table with just four points. MI, meanwhile, are second from bottom with six points, although they have played a game more than the three teams above them.
IPL 2026 Points Table After Match 47
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|NRR
|Pts
|1
|Punjab Kings
|9
|6
|2
|1
|+0.855
|13
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|6
|3
|0
|+1.420
|12
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|6
|4
|0
|+0.644
|12
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|+0.510
|12
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|6
|4
|0
|-0.147
|12
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|4
|5
|0
|+0.005
|8
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|4
|5
|0
|-0.895
|8
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|3
|5
|1
|-0.539
|7
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|3
|7
|0
|-0.649
|6
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|2
|7
|0
|-1.076
|4
Despite consecutive defeats, Punjab Kings (PBKS) remain top of the table with 13 points. They are being chased closely by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on 12 points, although Virat Kohli and Co. lost their last game against fifth-placed Gujarat Titans (GT).
In fact, the remaining two teams in the top four – Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) – both with 12 points, have lost their previous matches. GT, also with 12 points but trailing on net run rate, have a good chance of breaking into the top four if they can extend their three-match winning streak.
For MI, the situation is extremely dire, but not hopeless. The five-time champions have amassed just six points from 10 games. With four games remaining, they can get to a maximum of 14 points, which has historically been the minimum cut-off for teams to break into the top four.
Except in 2012, no team with fewer than 14 points has qualified for the playoffs. Therefore, MI need to win their remaining four games, while also boosting their net run rate, to have any shot of moving on to the next round.
For LSG, the situation is similar. With five matches in hand, Rishabh Pant’s side need to win all of them to reach the 14-point mark, while hoping that the teams in the top half lose their respective games. If, and only if, a specific run of results falls in their favour, they can tie with SRH on 14 points, giving them a chance to qualify on NRR.
What happened in MI vs LSG, IPL 2026 Match 47?
LSG lost by six wickets to MI at the Wankhede Stadium, suffering their sixth consecutive defeat in IPL 2026. LSG posted a season‑high 228/5, MI chased it down with eight balls to spare.
Where do LSG and MI stand in IPL 2026 points table?
LSG remain bottom of the table with just four points, while MI are second from bottom with six points.