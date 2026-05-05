IPL 2026 Points Table: Are LSG Out Of Playoffs Race? Can MI Still Qualify?

MI defeated LSG by six wickets at the Wankhede in IPL 2026, handing Lucknow Super Giants their sixth straight loss and keeping Mumbai Indians’ faint playoff chances alive

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
IPL 2026 points table after match 47 Indian Premier League updates
Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan reacts after Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in IPL 2026 on Monday

  • The result leaves LSG bottom of the table with just four points, while MI climb to six points

  • MI and LSG must win all their remaining matches and rely on other results to reach the 14-point threshold

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered their sixth straight defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 after losing by six wickets to Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Batting first, LSG got off to a good start thanks to Nicholas Pooran, who scored his first half-century of the season. Pooran (63) and Mitchell Marsh (44) helped LSG post their season-high total of 228/5.

MI’s chase was anchored by a superb 143-run opening stand between the fit-again Rohit Sharma (84) and Ryan Rickelton (83). Although the pair missed out on centuries, they handed the chase on a platter to the hosts, who reached the target with eight balls to spare.

The result keeps LSG rooted at the bottom of the IPL 2026 table with just four points. MI, meanwhile, are second from bottom with six points, although they have played a game more than the three teams above them.

IPL 2026 Points Table After Match 47

This is what the IPL 2026 points table looks like after the MI vs LSG match:

Related Content
Nicholas Pooran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai. - Photo: AP
MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Nicholas Pooran Returns To Form With 16-Ball Fifty - Stats Check
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton, left, and Will Jacks greet each other between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
MI Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Day Game?
Lucknow Super Giants' Manimaran Siddharth celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
MI Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 47
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya reacts in the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai. - AP Photo
MI Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav In Focus As Mumbai Indians take on Lucknow Super Giants
Related Content
PosTeamPldWinLossNRNRRPts
1Punjab Kings9621+0.85513
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru9630+1.42012
3Sunrisers Hyderabad10640+0.64412
4Rajasthan Royals10640+0.51012
5Gujarat Titans10640-0.14712
6Chennai Super Kings9450+0.0058
7Delhi Capitals9450-0.8958
8Kolkata Knight Riders9351-0.5397
9Mumbai Indians10370-0.6496
10Lucknow Super Giants9270-1.0764

Despite consecutive defeats, Punjab Kings (PBKS) remain top of the table with 13 points. They are being chased closely by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on 12 points, although Virat Kohli and Co. lost their last game against fifth-placed Gujarat Titans (GT).

In fact, the remaining two teams in the top four – Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) – both with 12 points, have lost their previous matches. GT, also with 12 points but trailing on net run rate, have a good chance of breaking into the top four if they can extend their three-match winning streak.

For MI, the situation is extremely dire, but not hopeless. The five-time champions have amassed just six points from 10 games. With four games remaining, they can get to a maximum of 14 points, which has historically been the minimum cut-off for teams to break into the top four.

Except in 2012, no team with fewer than 14 points has qualified for the playoffs. Therefore, MI need to win their remaining four games, while also boosting their net run rate, to have any shot of moving on to the next round.

For LSG, the situation is similar. With five matches in hand, Rishabh Pant’s side need to win all of them to reach the 14-point mark, while hoping that the teams in the top half lose their respective games. If, and only if, a specific run of results falls in their favour, they can tie with SRH on 14 points, giving them a chance to qualify on NRR.

Q

What happened in MI vs LSG, IPL 2026 Match 47?

A

LSG lost by six wickets to MI at the Wankhede Stadium, suffering their sixth consecutive defeat in IPL 2026. LSG posted a season‑high 228/5, MI chased it down with eight balls to spare.

Q

Where do LSG and MI stand in IPL 2026 points table?

A

LSG remain bottom of the table with just four points, while MI are second from bottom with six points.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Points Table: Are LSG Out Of Playoffs Race? Can MI Still Qualify?

  2. IPL Dispatch: Mumbai Revels In Rohit Sharma's Comeback Masterclass; Lungi Ngidi Fit For DC Vs CSK

  3. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Fit-Again Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Shine In Mumbai Indians' Six-Wicket Win

  4. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Falls Short Of Dazzling Hundred Upon Injury Comeback

  5. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Youngster Akshat Raghuwanshi Hits First-Ball Six On Debut

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  2. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  5. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 04, 2026

  2. Saffron Tide: BJP Workers celebrate As Party Surges Ahead In Bengal, Assam

  3. Assembly Elections 2026 Results: Pinarayi Vijayan Submits His Resignation, INC Celebrates Kerala Victory

  4. Party Workers Celebrate Saffron Surge In Trinamool Bastion

  5. Kerala Sees Political Churn: LDF Routed, Congress Surges, BJP Advances

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Minab, Not To Be Forgotten: The True Story Of The Iranian School Strike

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Derided We Fell On Iran

  4. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  5. Trump Reviews New Iran Peace Proposal Amid Tensions Over Strait Of Hormuz

Latest Stories

  1. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Beyoncé Stuns In Skeleton Gown, Sabrina Arrives In Dress Made Of Film Reels

  2. "Eat The Rich" Protests Surge Outside Jeff Bezos-Sponsored Met Gala 2026

  3. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 Debut Channels Raja Ravi Varma

  4. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Venus Williams’ Swarovski Dress Celebrates Her Journey

  5. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Isha Ambani Stuns In 1,800 Carats Of Diamonds And A Hand-Painted Gold Saree

  6. Congress Triumphs In Kerala, Suffers Big Losses In Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu

  7. How BJP Secured The Third Straight Victory In Assam: Welfare, Leadership, Delimitation, Organisation

  8. Modi Invokes Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Tagore As BJP Scripts Bengal Breakthrough