Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal, EPL: Gunners Celebrate Trophy Success With Fans At Selhurst Park
With billionaire owner Stan Kroenke watching on, Arsenal’s players finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy as they lifted the biggest prize in English soccer to the backdrop of tickertape and fireworks on Sunday. Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard looked up to the sky and back down at the trophy, shaking his head in disbelief, before walking in front of his celebrating teammates and lifting it aloft inside Selhurst Park after a campaign-ending 2-1 win at Crystal Palace. Arsenal clinched a first English league title since 2004 with a game to spare in midweek, after three straight runner-up finishes.
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