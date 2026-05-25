Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal, EPL: Gunners Celebrate Trophy Success With Fans At Selhurst Park

With billionaire owner Stan Kroenke watching on, Arsenal’s players finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy as they lifted the biggest prize in English soccer to the backdrop of tickertape and fireworks on Sunday. Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard looked up to the sky and back down at the trophy, shaking his head in disbelief, before walking in front of his celebrating teammates and lifting it aloft inside Selhurst Park after a campaign-ending 2-1 win at Crystal Palace. Arsenal clinched a first English league title since 2004 with a game to spare in midweek, after three straight runner-up finishes.

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EPL: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Arsenal players celebrate their Premier League title with the trophy after the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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EPL: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke, centre left, and his son Josh celebrate with the team their Premier League title after the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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EPL 2025-26: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Arsenal players celebrate their Premier League title with the trophy after the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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EPL 2025-26: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates their Premier League title with the trophy after the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta is thrown in the air by the players celebrating their Premier League title after the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke, right, and his son Josh pictured in the stands ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Arsenal's Mikel Merino heads the ball ahead of Crystal Palace's Will Hughes during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Arsenal vs Crystal Palace EPL
Arsenal's Noni Madueke celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League 2025-26: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, centre, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, right, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Arsenal fans cheer prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, right, and Crystal Palace's Jefferson Lerma in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League Soccer Match: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Piero Hincapie, right, Arsenal's Cristhian Mosquera, top center, challenge for the ball with Crystal Palace's Chadi Riad during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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