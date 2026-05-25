F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Mercedes Star Kimi Antonelli Claims Fourth Straight Victory
Kimi Antonelli continued his sensational Formula 1 season by winning the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after Mercedes teammate George Russell retired while leading the race due to a power unit failure. Russell had started from pole and battled intensely with Antonelli before heartbreak struck on lap 30, handing the lead to the 19-year-old Italian driver. Antonelli kept control under changing weather conditions and multiple virtual safety car periods to secure his fourth consecutive victory and extend his championship lead. Lewis Hamilton delivered his best Ferrari result with second place, while Max Verstappen claimed his first podium of the season in third for Red Bull. The race also saw retirements for Lando Norris and Sergio Perez as Mercedes strengthened their dominance in both championships.
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