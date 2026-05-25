F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Mercedes Star Kimi Antonelli Claims Fourth Straight Victory

Kimi Antonelli continued his sensational Formula 1 season by winning the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after Mercedes teammate George Russell retired while leading the race due to a power unit failure. Russell had started from pole and battled intensely with Antonelli before heartbreak struck on lap 30, handing the lead to the 19-year-old Italian driver. Antonelli kept control under changing weather conditions and multiple virtual safety car periods to secure his fourth consecutive victory and extend his championship lead. Lewis Hamilton delivered his best Ferrari result with second place, while Max Verstappen claimed his first podium of the season in third for Red Bull. The race also saw retirements for Lando Norris and Sergio Perez as Mercedes strengthened their dominance in both championships.

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2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Auto Racing highlights-Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, of Italy, kisses his trophy following his win in the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal. | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
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2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Auto Racing photo highlights
First-place finisher Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, top, of Italy, is held aloft by second-place finisher Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, left, of Britain, and Mercedes senior composite technician Dean Hale, second from right, as third-place finisher Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, right, of the Netherlands, joins them following the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal. | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
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2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Auto Racing highlights-Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli
Winner Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, center, of Italy, is sprayed by second-place Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, left, of Britain, and third-place Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, right, of the Netherlands, after the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal. | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
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2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Auto Racing highlights-Antonelli of Italy celebrates with his team
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, center front, of Italy, celebrates after his win with his team following the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal. | Photo: Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP
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2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Auto Racing highlights-Antonelli
Winner Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, center, of Italy, smiles after being sprayed by his team following the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal. | Photo: Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP
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2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Auto Racing highlights-Lewis Hamilton
Second-place Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, left, of Britain, waves to the crowd as winner Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, center, of Italy, is hugged by third-place Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, right, of the Netherlands, after the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal. | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
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2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Auto Racing highlights-Kimi Antonelli of Italy
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, of Italy, competes during the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal. | Photo: Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP
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2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Auto Racing highlights-Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, competes during the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal. | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
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2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Auto Racing highlights-Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, right, of Italy, leads teammate Mercedes driver George Russell, of Britain, during the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montrea. | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
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2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Auto Racing highlights-Lando Norris
McLaren driver Lando Norris, right, of Britain, leads the pack while followed by Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, of Italy; Mercedes driver George Russel, also of Britain; and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, also of Britain, at the start of the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal. | Photo: Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP
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2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Auto Racing highlights-Lando Norris
McLaren driver Lando Norris, frpnt left, of Britain, leads the pack at the start of the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal. | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
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