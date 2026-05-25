F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Mercedes Star Kimi Antonelli Claims Fourth Straight Victory

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First-place finisher Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, top, of Italy, is held aloft by second-place finisher Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, left, of Britain, and Mercedes senior composite technician Dean Hale, second from right, as third-place finisher Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, right, of the Netherlands, joins them following the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal. | Photo: Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP