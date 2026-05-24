TDP Says ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ Movement Reflects Youth Concerns, Should Reach Policymakers

The Telugu Desam Party has said that the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ movement reflects deep concerns and frustrations of the youth.
TDP leaders stated that the movement should not be dismissed and its core issues must reach policymakers for serious consideration.
The party urged the government to engage constructively with the youth and address problems like unemployment, education, and economic opportunities.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday said the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ movement, which has been gaining attention across Andhra Pradesh, genuinely reflects the concerns and aspirations of the youth.
Senior TDP leaders acknowledged that the unconventional protest movement has managed to highlight several pressing issues faced by young people, particularly unemployment, lack of quality education, and rising living costs. They emphasised that such movements should not be ignored and their demands must reach the concerned policymakers.
“TDP believes that when youth come out in large numbers to express their grievances, it is the duty of all political parties and the government to listen carefully,” a senior TDP leader said. The party maintained that while it may disagree with the style and naming of the movement, the underlying problems being raised are real and need immediate attention.
The TDP suggested that the state government should initiate dialogue with the youth leaders behind the movement and work towards practical solutions. The party also called for a balanced approach — criticising the use of derogatory language while appreciating the spirit of youth participation in democracy.
This stance comes amid growing public discourse around the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ protests, which have been organising human chains and awareness campaigns in several districts. Political observers see TDP’s response as a calibrated move to connect with younger voters ahead of future electoral battles.