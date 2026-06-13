Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth Appointed Next Army Chief, To Take Charge On June 30

"I am directed to convey the approval of the President to the appointment of Lt General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM as the next Chief of the Army Staff in the substantive rank of General, with effect from June 30, 2026, vice General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, with a tenure up to August 31, 2028," the ministry said.