Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Takes Charge as New Vice Chief of IAF

The HQ IDS said in an X post on Tuesday, "His tenure at HQ IDS was defined by landmark contributions that reshaped the contours of integrated defence playing a pivotal role in Operation Sindoor, a defining moment in India's national security calculus; steering the release of 20 joint doctrines and primers that institutionalised tri services thought; conceptualising Ran Samwad 2025 and 2026, an unprecedented military dialogue platform; orchestrating the combined and joint commanders conferences 2025 and 2026; and anchoring the formulation of the Defence Forces Vision 2047 - a transformative roadmap for a technology-driven, integrated and future-ready military.” The armed forces conducted Operation Sindoor in May 2025 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Military officers and experts have often emphasised the integration the three services demonstrated during the military action that lasted nearly 88 hours starting early May 7.