Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi honoured with US Army War College Hall of Fame induction

Summary of this article
General Upendra Dwivedi becomes the third Indian to be inducted into the International Hall of Fame of the US Army War College.
General Dwivedi addressed the faculty and international student officers' leadership, professional military education and evolving security dynamics.
He toured key facilities and participated in academic engagements and interacting with distinguished members of the institution.
Military service is often measured in miles marched and missions completed, but for General Upendra Dwivedi, a return to the quiet, academic halls of Pennsylvania this week marked a deeply personal "full circle" moment. The Indian Army Chief was formally inducted into the International Hall of Fame at the US Army War College, an honour that cements his legacy not just as a commander, but as a lifelong student of the craft of war.
General Dwivedi is only the third Indian head of the army to receive this distinction, joining the ranks of his predecessors, General V.K. Singh and General Bikram Singh. For the General, an alumnus of the prestigious institution, the induction felt less like a formal ceremony and more like a homecoming to the place that helped sharpen his strategic lens.
More Than Just a Ceremony
Beyond the plaques and photographs, Dwivedi’s visit was defined by a hands-on engagement with the next generation of leaders. Addressing a room of faculty and international student officers, he skipped the usual platitudes to dive into the gritty reality of modern security. He didn't just speak at them; he spent his time touring facilities, reviewing advanced research projects, and participating in academic panels, embodying the "scholar-warrior" ideal that the college prizes.
The General’s journey across the U.S. began with the salt air of Hawaii, where he was greeted with a Guard of Honor at Fort Shafter. From the pristine coastlines of Oahu—where he took an aerial tour to witness multi-domain training—to the historic barracks of Pennsylvania, the trip has been a blend of high-level diplomacy and genuine professional curiosity.
This induction comes at a busy time for the "Three Services." General Dwivedi’s visit follows hot on the heels of similar trips by the Air Force and Navy chiefs, signalling a period of unprecedented closeness between the Indian and American military establishments.
In his discussions with General Ronald P. Clark and other senior U.S. leaders, the talk often turned to a "shared vision" for the Indo-Pacific. But at its heart, the week was about the human element of defence: the shared language of leadership and the mutual respect earned through decades of cooperation. As Dwivedi returns to New Delhi, he carries with him a rare piece of military history—and a reinforced bridge between two of the world’s largest democratic forces.