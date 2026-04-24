Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi honoured with US Army War College Hall of Fame induction

In his discussions with General Ronald P. Clark and other senior U.S. leaders, the talk often turned to a "shared vision" for the Indo-Pacific. But at its heart, the week was about the human element of defence: the shared language of leadership and the mutual respect earned through decades of cooperation. As Dwivedi returns to New Delhi, he carries with him a rare piece of military history—and a reinforced bridge between two of the world’s largest democratic forces.