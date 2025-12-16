Army Marks Vijay Diwas, Highlight Indigenous Tech; Political Leaders Pay Tribute

The Indian Army on Monday commemorated Vijay Diwas, marking the country’s victory in the 1971 war, while underscoring the expanding role of indigenous technology in strengthening its operational capabilities.
Senior military officials paid tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives during the conflict and reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty. Ceremonial events were held across military establishments, including wreath-laying ceremonies and commemorative parades.
On the occasion, the Army highlighted its increasing reliance on domestically developed platforms, equipment and systems, in line with the government’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Officials said indigenous technologies are now being integrated across multiple domains, including surveillance, communications, mobility and firepower.
The Army said the adoption of home-grown solutions has enhanced operational readiness while reducing dependence on imports. It also noted that collaboration with Indian industry, start-ups and research institutions has accelerated innovation and faster induction of new technologies.
Vijay Diwas is observed every year on December 16 to commemorate India’s decisive military victory over Pakistan in 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.
Politicians Pay Tribute On Vijay Diwas
PM Modi on a post on X said: "On Vijay Diwas, we remember the brave soldiers whose courage and sacrifice ensured India had a historic victory in 1971. Their steadfast resolve and selfless service protected our nation and etched a moment of pride in our history. This day stands as a salute to their valour and a reminder of their unmatched spirit. Their heroism continues to inspire generations of Indians."
Congress leader DK Shivakumar said: "Vijay Diwas reminds us of the extraordinary bravery shown by our Armed Forces in 1971. Their resolve changed the course of history and upheld India’s honour. We stand in gratitude to every soldier who made this victory possible. Their triumph stands as a lasting reminder that a nation’s strength is built on the courage, discipline and sacrifice of those who defend it."
- With inputs from PTI.