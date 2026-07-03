Aryna Sabalenka Vs Jelena Ostapenko Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Top Seed Faces Latvian Opponent In Third Round

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to McCartney Kessler of the United States in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to McCartney Kessler of the United States in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Welcome to our live coverage of the Wimbledon 2026 ladies’ singles third-round clash between Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka and Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko on Friday, 3 July at Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Sabalenka arrives in strong form after a 6-1, 7-6 (11-9) win over McCartney Kessler and has yet to drop a set at this year’s tournament, continuing her impressive Grand Slam consistency and sharp serving numbers, including just three double faults across her opening matches. The top seed has been dominant in this phase historically and will look to maintain her high first-serve win rate and strong break-point conversion as she targets a deep run at Wimbledon. Ostapenko, meanwhile, enters after a commanding 6-2, 6-0 win over Antonia Ruzic and has shown improved serving efficiency through the tournament, alongside strong break-point conversion. The 2017 French Open champion has been sharp in patches and will need to stay disciplined under pressure, especially against Sabalenka’s consistency and return strength, as she looks to build on her recent success in Wimbledon third rounds.

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3 Jul 2026, 09:13:02 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Jelena Ostapenko Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Info Live streaming of Wimbledon 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India. The tournament will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.