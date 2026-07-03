Naomi Osaka At Wimbledon 2026: Japanese Star Turns Outfits Into A Love Letter To Her Heritage - See All Looks So Far

Naomi Osaka reached the Wimbledon 2026 fourth round for the first time, beating Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-3 in a dominant display
Her walk-on fashion became a standout storyline, featuring a kimono-inspired robe, a symbolic obi look, and a cherry blossom-themed ceremonial outfit
Across all looks, she used Japan-inspired design elements to turn Wimbledon's strict all-white dress code into a personal cultural statement
Every Wimbledon asks the same question of fashion: what can you possibly say with white? Every year, Naomi Osaka finds a new way to answer it.
This year has been no different. As Osaka powered into the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time in her career with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina, she has been making headlines for more than just her tennis.
Every walk onto court has become a fashion event of its own, with the four-time Grand Slam champion unveiling a new all-white look inspired by Japanese heritage while embracing the All England Club's iconic dress code.
Rather than treating Wimbledon's strict all-white rule as a limitation, Osaka has turned it into a canvas. Working with Tokyo-based designer Hana Yagi, she has woven together elements of traditional Japanese clothing, contemporary couture and cinematic references, making her walk-on outfits one of the defining visual stories of Wimbledon 2026.
Here's a look at Naomi Osaka's Wimbledon 2026 outfits so far.
An Ode To Japan's Timeless Kimono
For her opening-round match, Osaka arrived in a dramatic all-white ceremonial gown inspired by the traditional Japanese kimono before revealing a custom Nike tennis dress underneath. The flowing silhouette immediately set the tone for her Wimbledon wardrobe, celebrating her Japanese roots while staying true to the tournament's all-white tradition.
"My Japanese heritage means a lot to me... so I thought it would be cool to come out in a kimono," Osaka said before the tournament.
Osaka’s Obi Continues to Turn Heads
Osaka returned for the second round with a fresh twist on the theme. The full kimono was gone, but the standout white obi remained, layered over a bomber jacket. The wide sash, one of the most recognisable parts of a traditional Japanese kimono, instantly became the focal point of her look.
"It's supposed to be an obi, which is part of the Japanese traditional kimono. I just wore it with my bomber jacket, which I thought was really cool... I'm just trying to mix it up a little bit," Osaka said after the match.
Beyond fashion, the obi carries deeper cultural symbolism. The term is also used for the belts worn in Japanese martial arts, subtly reinforcing the idea of stepping onto court for another battle.
Cherry Blossoms Bloom
Keeping her promise to continue "shaking things up," Osaka unveiled another stunning walk-on outfit before her third-round clash with Daria Kasatkina. Once again designed by Hana Yagi, the layered ceremonial-style kimono featured delicate embroidered cherry blossoms, with the floral detailing extending into her hairstyle.
The all-white ensemble blended tradition with modern design, completing a trilogy of looks that have made Osaka one of the standout fashion stories at Wimbledon 2026.
From a flowing kimono-inspired robe to a symbolic obi to a cherry blossom-themed ceremonial look, she has shown that even within Wimbledon’s famously strict dress code, there is still room to tell a deeply personal story. Follow all her Wimbledon 2026 looks in pictures here.