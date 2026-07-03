Naomi Osaka At Wimbledon 2026: Japanese Star Turns Outfits Into A Love Letter To Her Heritage - See All Looks So Far

Naomi Osaka of Japan walks into the court to play against Elsa Jacquemot of France in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska)

Naomi Osaka of Japan walks into the court to play against Elsa Jacquemot of France in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska)