Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Gasanova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Japanese Style Icon Faces Russian Qualifier In 2nd Round

Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Gasanova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the round 2 clash between Japan's Osaka and Russia's Gasanova at the All England Club in London on Wednesday, July 1

Japan's Osaka will take on Russia's Gasanova in round two of Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Club in London on Wednesday, July 1.

Japan's Osaka will take on Russia's Gasanova in round two of Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Club in London on Wednesday, July 1. AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska

Welcome to our live coverage from a beautifully sunlit All England Club in London, where Day 3 of the Wimbledon Championships 2026 brings us a fascinating second-round clash between four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and the qualifier Anastasia Gasanova on Court 2! This is the first-ever professional head-to-head meeting between the two players, where the Japanese superstar enters as the heavy favourite against her Russian opponent. Osaka, seeded 14th, beat Frenchwoman Elsa Jacquemot 6-1, 7-5 in the opener, and is aiming to improve her grass-court struggles, a historical malaise in an otherwise glittering career. Conversely, the world number 225 Gasanova has already achieved a career milestone by securing her first-ever Wimbledon main-draw victory after battling through four consecutive matches from the qualifiers. The stakes could not be higher as the winner will march into the third round, a feat that would match Osaka's career-best SW19 feat -- 2017, 2018, and 2025 -- or hand Gasanova a career-defining 'Major' breakthrough. Also, expect extra theatre. Osaka turned heads on Day 1 wearing a striking all-white ceremonial kimono dress inspired by the film 'Kill Bill,' paying tribute to her Japanese heritage. She, however, joked about the act as "exposure therapy" -- to counter her natural shyness. But all eyes will be on how her left foot holds up after she was forced to retire from the Bad Homburg final against Karolina Muchova, in the run-up to the calendar's second Grand Slam event. It's one vulnerability Gasanova, who defeated Emiliana Arango of Colombia 6-3, 6-1 in the first round, will look to exploit. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Jul 2026, 03:04:12 pm IST Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Gasanova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Preview For the third consecutive year, No. 14 seed Naomi Osaka has reached the second round of Wimbledon, but the four-time Grand Slam champion will be aiming for a deeper campaign this time after falling in the third round last year. Osaka made a confident start to her 2026 Wimbledon journey, defeating Elsa Jacquemot in the opening round on Monday. The Japanese star will now look to build momentum as she continues her quest for a strong run at the All England Club. Standing in Osaka’s way is Anastasia Gasanova, a 27-year-old Russian qualifier who is set to make only her second appearance in a Grand Slam main draw. Gasanova’s previous major outing came at the 2022 French Open, where she exited in the first round, and she has not featured at a Grand Slam event since.

1 Jul 2026, 02:30:52 pm IST Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Gasanova Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Streaming Info The live streaming of the Wimbledon 2026 tennis tournament will be available on JioHotstar, while fans in India can also watch the matches live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.