Fashion And Fireworks! Osaka Crushes Gasanova In Flawless Wimbledon Display
Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Gasanova, Wimbledon 2026: Japanese star entered the third round of the grass-court Grand Slam for the fourth time in her career with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Russian qualifier Anastasia Gasanova on Court 2. Osaka put on a masterclass, dictating play with her explosive serve, hammering eight aces, and winning 79 per cent of her first-serve points. Gasanova struggled under pressure, managing to win just 11 receiving points as Osaka took control from the outset. Before striking a ball, Osaka turned heads with another massive fashion statement: walking onto the court in a custom all-white outfit with a Japanese obi-style sash and a long jacket train designed by Hana Yagi, a sleek follow-up to her first-round kimono gown. At the post-match press conference, Osaka revealed that her daughter Shai's third birthday was the very next day. Next up, the four-time Grand Slam champion faces Russian 15th seed Daria Kasatkina, who defeated American Janice Tjen.
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