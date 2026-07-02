Fashion And Fireworks! Osaka Crushes Gasanova In Flawless Wimbledon Display

Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Gasanova, Wimbledon 2026: Japanese star entered the third round of the grass-court Grand Slam for the fourth time in her career with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Russian qualifier Anastasia Gasanova on Court 2. Osaka put on a masterclass, dictating play with her explosive serve, hammering eight aces, and winning 79 per cent of her first-serve points. Gasanova struggled under pressure, managing to win just 11 receiving points as Osaka took control from the outset. Before striking a ball, Osaka turned heads with another massive fashion statement: walking onto the court in a custom all-white outfit with a Japanese obi-style sash and a long jacket train designed by Hana Yagi, a sleek follow-up to her first-round kimono gown. At the post-match press conference, Osaka revealed that her daughter Shai's third birthday was the very next day. Next up, the four-time Grand Slam champion faces Russian 15th seed Daria Kasatkina, who defeated American Janice Tjen.

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Gasanova Wimbledon 2026 Osaka enters AP Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan enters the court for the second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Gasanova Wimbledon 2026 Osaka arrives AP Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan walks towards court 2 to play her second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Gasanova Wimbledon 2026 Osaka arrives 2 AP Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan walks towards court 2 to play her second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Gasanova Wimbledon 2026 Osaka enters 2 AP Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan enters the court for the second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Gasanova Wimbledon 2026 Osaka wars up AP Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan enters the court for the second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Gasanova Wimbledon 2026 Osaka wars up 2 AP Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan enters the court for the second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Gasanova Wimbledon 2026 Osaka returns the ball AP Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns the ball during the second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Gasanova Wimbledon 2026 Osaka reacts AP Photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during the second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Gasanova Wimbledon 2026 Gasanova returns AP photo
Anastasia Gasanova of Russia returns the ball during the second round women's singles match against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Gasanova Wimbledon 2026 Osaka in action AP photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns the ball during the second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Gasanova Wimbledon 2026 Osaka Reacts AP photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during the second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Gasanova Wimbledon 2026 Post match greetings AP photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan and Anastasia Gasanova of Russia shake hands after their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
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Naomi Osaka Vs Anastasia Gasanova Wimbledon 2026 Naomi Celebs AP photo
Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning the second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
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