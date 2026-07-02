Fashion And Fireworks! Osaka Crushes Gasanova In Flawless Wimbledon Display

Naomi Osaka of Japan enters the court for the second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

1/12 Naomi Osaka of Japan walks towards court 2 to play her second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)





2/12 Naomi Osaka of Japan walks towards court 2 to play her second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)





3/12 Naomi Osaka of Japan enters the court for the second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)





4/12 Naomi Osaka of Japan enters the court for the second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)





5/12 Naomi Osaka of Japan enters the court for the second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)





6/12 Naomi Osaka of Japan returns the ball during the second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)





7/12 Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during the second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)





8/12 Anastasia Gasanova of Russia returns the ball during the second round women's singles match against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)





9/12 Naomi Osaka of Japan returns the ball during the second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)





10/12 Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during the second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)





11/12 Naomi Osaka of Japan and Anastasia Gasanova of Russia shake hands after their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)





12/12 Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning the second round women's singles match against Anastasia Gasanova of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)





