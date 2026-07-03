Trump Revives NATO Burden-Sharing Row with Fresh Defence Spending Criticism

Trump criticises NATO allies for disproportionate defence spending burden
He cites US spending at $999 billion, says allies including Germany are "MUCH LOWER"
Trump argues alliance didn't support US against Iran, calling it "Ridiculous"
NATO highlights increased allied spending since 2014; Rutte praises Germany's role
US President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of NATO allies over defence spending on Thursday, he argued that the United States continues to shoulder a disproportionate share of the alliance's military costs.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump listed US defence spending at "US$999 Billion Dollars", contrasting it with significantly lower spending by allies including the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Poland. He added that "others, including Germany, are MUCH LOWER", describing the disparity as "Ridiculous."
In an earlier Truth Social post, Trump questioned the value of the alliance to Washington, writing: "The United States has been informed by most of our NATO 'Allies' that they don't want to have anything to do with the lunatic nation, now known as IRAN... NATO wasn't there for us."
Trump argued that the United States had spent hundreds of billions of dollars defending allies while receiving insufficient support in return.
Burden-Sharing Debate Returns
Trump's remarks revive one of the longest-running debates within NATO over defence spending and burden-sharing.
According to the US Mission to NATO, European allies and Canada have significantly increased defence investment since 2014, collectively adding hundreds of billions of US dollars in annual defence spending. The mission said those investments have strengthened NATO's deterrence while also supporting the United States' defence industrial base through increased procurement and joint capability development.
The US Mission has argued that higher allied spending contributes both to European security and to American jobs through defence production and industrial cooperation.
Germany Highlighted
Trump's comments come as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised Germany's growing contribution to the alliance during a visit to Berlin.
According to NATO, Rutte said Germany had assumed a leading role in strengthening the alliance through increased defence investment and military capabilities, describing the country as central to NATO's collective security efforts.
He also emphasised the need for allies to continue investing in defence as the alliance confronts a more challenging security environment.
Iran Tensions Shape Alliance
The renewed debate comes days after NATO sought to maintain unity following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni denied that US forces used Italian airbases during the operation after remarks by Rutte prompted political controversy. Iran subsequently accused NATO of complicity after the Secretary General acknowledged allied support for the US operation, intensifying diplomatic tensions between Tehran and the alliance.
The developments unfolded alongside heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where concerns over maritime security have reinforced NATO's focus on protecting critical trade routes while avoiding a wider regional escalation.
Security Agenda Widens
Trump's latest intervention comes as NATO continues to balance multiple security challenges, from Russia's war in Ukraine to instability in the Middle East.
While alliance officials have highlighted increased defence investment across Europe, Trump's latest posts signal that burden-sharing is likely to remain a central political issue as NATO seeks to maintain cohesion amid an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment.