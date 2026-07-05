Trump Says Netanyahu Knows "Who The Boss Is"; Meeting Between The Two Possible

Donald Trump said Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a White House meeting that could take place after the NATO summit, with both leaders agreeing to meet soon in the US, according to Axios.
The report said relations between Trump and Netanyahu have become strained over differences on Iran, Lebanon and regional security, with Trump's advisers reportedly growing increasingly critical of the Israeli leader.
Trump also claimed Iran was keen to resume negotiations after a brief pause and made remarks about the funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Axios.
US President Donald Trump has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a meeting at the White House that could take place as early as next week after his return from the NATO summit, according to an Axios report.
"We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is," Trump told Axios in a brief phone interview, referring to himself.
White House Meeting Likely After NATO Summit
According to Axios, the proposed meeting would be the first between the two leaders since their February meeting in the White House Situation Room, where Netanyahu reportedly presented a plan for a joint military campaign against Iran.
An Israeli official told Axios that next week may be too soon because of Trump's travel schedule for the NATO summit in Turkey on July 7-8.
"It might take place the week after," the official said.
In a statement, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said Netanyahu had spoken to Trump on Friday to congratulate the United States on its 250th Independence Day.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump agreed to meet soon in the United States," the statement said.
Report Points to Strained Ties
According to Axios, Trump's relationship with Netanyahu has become increasingly strained in recent months.
The report cited a US official as saying that many within Trump's inner circle had grown sceptical of the Israeli leader following their February meeting.
"Many of Trump's closest advisers think that Bibi was wrong about everything," the official told Axios.
The report also said Trump criticised Netanyahu during a phone call last month over Israel's military escalation in Lebanon, describing the Israeli Prime Minister as "crazy" and accusing him of being ungrateful.
Axios reported that disagreements between the two leaders have widened over issues including Iran, regional security and domestic political priorities.
Differences Over Iran and Lebanon
Despite reported reservations from Netanyahu, Trump last month signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) extending the ceasefire with Iran and launching fresh nuclear talks, according to Axios.
Axios noted that a White House meeting could carry political significance for Netanyahu ahead of Israel's October elections, where opinion polls currently place him behind his rivals.
Trump Comments on Iran Talks
Trump also told Axios that he had been following the funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who, according to the report, was assassinated during the first day of the conflict in a joint US-Israeli operation.
According to Axios, Trump claimed that Iran was eager to reach an agreement but said both sides had agreed to pause negotiations until after Khamenei's funeral. He also said neither side would undertake military action during that period.
"They are all there. One shot [and we can take them all out], but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," Trump was quoted as saying by Axios.
Trump also said he was surprised by the number of mourners attending Khamenei's funeral.
"Maybe it's fake tears," he said, according to the report.