"Use Your Head", Trump Says He Pressed Israel For Restraint

US President Donald Trump said he urged Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah to prevent wider regional escalation.
Israel and Hezbollah reached a ceasefire after a surge in hostilities, with the US, Qatar and Iran helping broker the deal.
The Lebanon conflict had threatened ongoing US-Iran negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz.
US President Donald Trump said he personally urged Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah, arguing that continued fighting in Lebanon risked undermining broader diplomatic efforts in West Asia.
In an interview with NBC News, Trump said he had spoken with Israeli officials and appealed for restraint as violence escalated.
"You just gotta calm down sometimes and use your head," Trump said, according to NBC News.
He declined to say whether he had spoken directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israel, Hezbollah Agree To Ceasefire
Trump's remarks came hours after Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire following days of intense exchanges that raised fears of a wider regional conflict.
A senior US official said the truce came into effect at around 4 pm local time in Lebanon after mediation by the United States and Qatar, with assistance from Iran.
Two Hezbollah sources and a senior Israeli official also confirmed the agreement.
"If Hezbollah does not attack us, then for us it is not a time of war," the Israeli official said, adding that Israeli troops would remain deployed in southern Lebanon.
Lebanese security officials said Israel carried out several airstrikes during the first hour of the ceasefire, though no further strikes were reported after 5 pm.
Lebanon Violence Delayed Iran Talks
The escalation in Lebanon also forced the postponement of planned US-Iran talks in Switzerland that were expected to advance negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Under the interim US-Iran agreement reached earlier this week, both countries have given themselves 60 days to negotiate a broader settlement covering Tehran's nuclear activities, sanctions relief and regional security issues.
Hassan Fadlallah said Iran had made it clear that further negotiations depended on a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also warned that Washington would be responsible for ensuring commitments under the agreement were honoured.
Trump Defends Iran Agreement
Trump also defended the interim agreement with Iran amid criticism from some Republican allies, insisting Tehran had gained little from the deal.
"The War has diminished Iran! We didn't meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED!" Trump wrote on social media.
He also rejected suggestions that Iran would receive financial benefits during the 60-day negotiation period.
"We'll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!" Trump said.