Who Is Hezbollah And Why Is Lebanon Central To US-Iran-Israel Negotiations?

The group gained broad domestic legitimacy after Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000. Support for Hezbollah extended beyond its traditional Shia stronghold in the south and included sections of Lebanon’s Christian, Druze and Sunni Muslim communities. Its standing was further reinforced after its five-week conflict with Israel in 2006. In July 2006, Hezbollah launched a cross-border raid into Israel that killed several Israeli soldiers and captured two others, prompting a large-scale Israeli military response. The ensuing 34-day war left more than 1,125 people dead in Lebanon, the majority of them civilians, while Israel reported the deaths of 119 soldiers and 45 civilians.