Jaishankar Condoles Death of 15 Indian Tourists in Vietnam Boat Capsize

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep distress over the tragic speedboat capsize near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam.
The accident claimed the lives of 15 Indian tourists, including ten from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh, and two from Kerala.
A total of 21 individuals were rescued from the vessel, which was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members.
A speedboat carrying 36 people capsized off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, killing 15 Indian tourists, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi reported. The vessel carried 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members. Rescue teams saved 21 individuals.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed distress over the tragedy. Jaishankar wrote on X: "Deeply distressed by the unfortunate boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam."
"Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the swift recovery of those injured," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and state chief ministers expressed deep grief and condolences. Political leaders from across India took to social media to convey their sympathies over the tragic incident.
Details of the Victims
The bodies of all the deceased tourists have been recovered, according to local media reports. Of the 15 victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala. Two of the deceased were women, according to a list shared by the Indian Embassy in Hanoi on X.
The Tamil Nadu victims were Senthil Kumar Jayavel, Muruga Prabhu Arumugam, Sridhar Sundararajan, Shaik Abdullah Abdul Majeed, Balaji Natesan, Vinaya Kumar Chithirapuram Bhaskara, Ravisankar Sugumaran, Santosh Kumar Shantilaljain, Babu Kuppuswamy and Alagurajan Sivasamy.
The Andhra Pradesh victims were Nallapeta Adiseshaiah Raviteja, Sreedhar Mudiam and Jaya Lakshmi Gelli. The Kerala victims were Avicot Cheriyan Thomas and Loveni Thomas.
State governments issued emergency helpline numbers. The governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala issued these numbers to assist relatives of the affected families.
Rescue and Survival
The accident occurred 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai island in the An Thoi archipelago near Phu Quoc, Vietnamese news portal VN Express International reported. Tourists were reportedly returning from an island trip.
Nearby vessels rushed to help. Tourist boats, border guards, the navy and coast guard forces quickly joined the search-and-rescue operation, the report reported. It also quoted eyewitnesses saying some of the passengers were trapped inside the overturned boat, which made rescue difficult.
Survivor Nirmal Kumar told PTI : "A big wave hit us, 20 people came out of it, and the balance members got stuck."
Kumar explained it was a closed boat. Passengers in the front survived, while those in the back became trapped inside the overturned vessel. "The boat authorities maintained proper safety measures," he said.
AP news agency reported television footage showing rough seas and strong winds. Rescue teams used life buoys and jet skis to ferry survivors to shore, where bystanders administered first aid.
Probe and Response
The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung ordered an immediate investigation, VN Express International reported in another report. He directed authorities to hold those responsible accountable and asked officials to review waterway and maritime safety measures in the area of the accident and other similar locations.
Modi promised immediate assistance. He wrote on X: "Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities."
President Droupadi Murmu said in a social media post, "Saddened by the news of a boat accident in Vietnam in which many Indian nationals lost their lives. My deep condolences to the grieving families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured."
Phu Quoc is Vietnam's largest island and a major tourist destination. The region is famous for white-sand beaches, coral reefs and island-hopping excursions.