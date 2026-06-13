India Protests US Navy Strikes Killing Three Indian Mariners off Oman Coast

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar formally protested to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding lethal US Navy strikes in the Gulf of Oman.
The Indian government summoned the US chargé d'affaires in New Delhi to condemn the military operations that killed three Indian seafarers.
US Central Command defended the strikes on MT Marivex, MT Settebello, and MT Jalveer, alleging violations of a naval blockade on Iran.
India summoned the chargé d'affaires of the US Embassy in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest after US Navy attacks off the Oman coast killed three Indian seafarers. The diplomatic action follows a series of military operations this week that targeted three commercial vessels carrying Indian crews.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke directly to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to formally object to the Wednesday attacks. "I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners," Jaishankar said, referring to a post he made on X.
"Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified," Jaishankar said.
The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and competing international narratives. The story will further cover the US military's justification for the deadly naval blockade operations and the conflicting accusations exchanged between US President Donald Trump and Iranian officials.
US Blockade and Vessels
The US Department of Defence confirmed executing the fatal strikes off the Oman coast. Operating through US Central Command, the military defended its actions by saying the vessels violated a US naval blockade on Iran, the South China Morning Post said.
The targeted ships operated under various international flags and ownership structures. The MT Marivex is a Palau-flagged oil tanker owned by Panama-based Arihant Shipping Inc.
The second vessel, the MT Settebello, is a Palau-flagged tanker managed by Dubai-based IOS Marine FZE, MagicPort said. The third ship, the MT Jalveer, is a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker that lists India-based Doorabeen Shipping as its beneficial owner.
Trump Accusations and Iran
US President Donald Trump accused Tehran of orchestrating drone strikes against the Indian ships as they departed the Strait of Hormuz. "Their (Iran's) totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together and FAST," Trump said, referring to his post on Truth Social.
In the same post, Trump also accused Iran of leaking the terms of the peace deal to the media that had nothing to do with the points under discussion.
Iran vehemently rejected Trump's allegation.
"The US president's accusation against Iran regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is simply baseless," the Iranian Embassy in India said in a social media post late Friday night.
"It is an attempt to divert public attention from the brutal fact that the US has attacked 3 Indian vessels in less than a week and killed 3 innocent Indian sailors. That's pathetic!" it said.
Trump's remarks came after India summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy in New Delhi to protest against US attacks on commercial ships carrying Indian nationals near the Oman coast.
India has described the attacks on commercial vessels as "deeply worrisome" and it has strongly taken up the matter with the US.
The Iranian embassy in New Delhi immediately rejected the American president's accusations. Representatives called the claims "simply baseless" and a "pathetic" attempt to divert public attention from the deadly US naval strikes, an embassy spokesperson said.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei forcefully condemned the US military actions off the coast of Oman. Baqaei described the operations as "armed robbery and state piracy," he said, adding that the unprovoked strikes threaten global peace and security.