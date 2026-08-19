The Strategic Weapons Shift: Why India Is Bringing Private Industry Into Its Most Sensitive Defence Programmes

Which private defence companies could benefit?

The Economic Times report names Solar Aerospace and Defence and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd as established private players expected to be considered for the new strategic projects. That list builds on the roster of firms already contracted under the tactical missile opening earlier in 2026 — among them Adani Defence and Aerospace, Bharat Forge, ICOMM, and Solar Defence and Aerospace — while Bharat Dynamics Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd, the incumbent public-sector players, remain contracted for the same projects, in several cases partnering directly with private firms under a hybrid model rather than being displaced outright.