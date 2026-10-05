Kim Jong Un Oversees North Korea AI Missile Test, Pyongyang Claims Defence-Evading Capability

Tracking is the key issue. Missile defence depends on detecting, following and predicting an incoming weapon’s path, and CSIS says newer threats are flying lower, faster and on more unpredictable trajectories, making them harder to detect and track and increasing the importance of advanced sensor networks. AI could potentially add another layer to this problem. In that setting, AI does not make a missile automatically “unstoppable”, but AI-assisted guidance could make a manoeuvring weapon more adaptive and its path harder to predict.