Kim Jong Un Oversees North Korea AI Missile Test, Pyongyang Claims Defence-Evading Capability

North Korea said Kim Jong Un oversaw an AI-guided missile test in Wonsan on 5 October 2026
Pyongyang claimed the missile could change course mid-flight and fly on a low, unpredictable path
North Korean state media said the weapon showed advanced manoeuvring capability and real-time path changes
North Korea said it has tested a missile equipped with artificial intelligence, with leader Kim Jong Un overseeing the launch as Pyongyang pushed its case that the weapon can evade missile defences. North Korea said the missile could change course mid-flight and fly low on an unpredictable path.
That matters because lower and less predictable flight paths are harder to track and intercept. South Korea, however, said its defence systems along with US assets can detect and counter the new AI-driven missile technology.
North Korea presented the launch as a step towards building missiles that can get through advanced defence networks. Seoul’s account differed on some flight details, setting up rival claims over the weapon’s range and performance.
Missile Test Claims
Pyongyang framed the launch as a technical advance. North Korean state media reported that the missile showed advanced manoeuvring capability and could fly at low altitude, while an AI-based guidance system made real-time changes to its path.
Kim Yo Jong, Kim’s sister and a senior North Korean official, said the weapon’s path was a “wave-like” flight trajectory. North Korea argued that such movement could make enemy tracking and interception harder.
Pyongyang described the weapon as an intermediate range strategic ballistic missile tied to its hypersonic strategic weapon system. The missile was launched from the Wonsan area and flew more than 700 km towards the East Sea, South Korea said. North Korean state media claimed it hit a target about 1,000 km away.
Defence Assessment
Seoul played down the immediate military effect. South Korea’s defence ministry stated that the missile remained within the detection and interception range of South Korean and US defence assets and added that the two allies maintain a strong combined defence posture.
The real issue is flight behaviour. The Centre for Strategic and International Studies says hypersonic weapons pair high speed with manoeuvrability and low-altitude flight, a mix that strains conventional missile-defence systems. AI matters less because it makes a missile "smarter" and more because it can help the weapon process data and alter its behaviour in flight.
Tracking is the key issue. Missile defence depends on detecting, following and predicting an incoming weapon’s path, and CSIS says newer threats are flying lower, faster and on more unpredictable trajectories, making them harder to detect and track and increasing the importance of advanced sensor networks. AI could potentially add another layer to this problem. In that setting, AI does not make a missile automatically “unstoppable”, but AI-assisted guidance could make a manoeuvring weapon more adaptive and its path harder to predict.