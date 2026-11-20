Goldy Brar has topped Canada's BOLO list of 25 most-wanted fugitives, with a CAD 250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
The alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang operative is wanted in connection with the 2023 murder of Sukhdool Singh Gill in Winnipeg.
Brar also faces US federal charges and has been designated an individual terrorist by India's Home Ministry.
Canada's BOLO (Be On the Lookout) Program has placed alleged gangster Goldy Brar at the top of its latest list of 25 most-wanted fugitives, offering a reward of up to CAD 250,000 for information leading to his arrest. Brar, whose real name is Satinderjeet Singh, is wanted in connection with the 2023 murder of a man in Winnipeg. He is also sought by authorities in India and the United States over separate cases involving alleged organised crime, murder and extortion.
The November 19 announcement has renewed attention on Brar, an alleged senior figure in the Lawrence Bishnoi crime network. His name has surfaced in investigations involving the killings of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Who Is Goldy Brar?
Brar, 32, is an Indian national from Sri Muktsar Sahib district in Punjab. India Today, citing Punjab Police, reported that he moved to Canada in 2017 on a student visa. He is alleged to have become a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a key figure in the network's activities outside India.
The FBI has identified Brar as the alleged leader of the Bishnoi organisation in North America. According to the indictment, Bishnoi delegated control of the group's day-to-day operations to trusted lieutenants, including Brar, who allegedly spoke for him and helped direct members and associates worldwide.
Brar came to wider attention after singer Sidhu Moose Wala was killed in Mansa, Punjab, on May 29, 2022. The Punjab Police's six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), which investigated the murder, named Brar among the accused in its first chargesheet, filed in a Mansa court in August 2022. The chargesheet identified him as the alleged mastermind and said he coordinated with Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and others to plan the killing.
In an interview with India Today published on June 26, 2023, Brar acknowledged the gang's involvement. He said: “Yes, we have admitted to our involvement in this matter. We don't believe in hiding our actions.” He also claimed the murder was intended to teach Moose Wala a lesson. In the interview, Brar said Moose Wala had personally harmed members of the gang. Separately, the Punjab Police chargesheet said the murder was planned to avenge the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera.
Why Is Goldy Brar Wanted In Canada And The US?
The Canadian case concerns the killing of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill, also known as Sukha Duneke, in Winnipeg. According to Winnipeg Police, officers responding to a shooting at a residence in the 200 block of Hazelton Drive on September 20, 2023, found Gill dead.
Police obtained arrest warrants for Brar and 26-year-old Karanbir Singh on February 23, 2026. Both were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The charges have not been tested at trial. Police say the men have not been located and warn that they should be considered armed and dangerous.
The BOLO reward of up to CAD 250,000 is for information leading to Brar's arrest in Canada or the United States. It is valid until November 2, 2027. Winnipeg Police Deputy Chief Cam Mackid told Global News: “The harm we believed he has caused and will continue to cause if he’s not caught extends well beyond one community, one city, one country.”
Brar is also on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. On September 28, 2026, the FBI announced a reward of up to US$1 million for information leading to his arrest. The FBI says he faces three federal charges: racketeer influenced and corrupt organisations (RICO) conspiracy; conspiracy to interfere with and attempted interference with commerce by extortion; and conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances with intent to distribute.
The FBI's indictment alleges that Brar and Bishnoi ordered the June 18, 2023, killing of a prominent Indian political and religious figure in Surrey, British Columbia. The court documents identify the victim as H.S.N. The Tribune identified the victim as Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot outside a gurdwara in Surrey.
India's Cases Against Brar And His Links To The Bishnoi Gang
Brar was wanted by Indian authorities in cases predating Moose Wala's murder. Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against him on June 9, 2022, following a request linked to two cases registered in Faridkot: one dated November 12, 2020, involving charges of attempt to murder and offences under the Arms Act, and another dated February 18, 2021, involving a murder case and Arms Act offences. The notice was not originally sought in connection with Moose Wala's killing, according to The Tribune and The Indian Express.
On January 1, 2024, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs designated Brar an individual terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), adding his name to the Act's Fourth Schedule. The notification said Brar was associated with the banned organisation Babbar Khalsa International and alleged that he was involved in multiple killings, making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom and smuggling arms, ammunition and explosives across the border using drones.
Brar remains at large, with Canadian police seeking public assistance to locate him.