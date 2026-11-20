In an interview with India Today published on June 26, 2023, Brar acknowledged the gang's involvement. He said: “Yes, we have admitted to our involvement in this matter. We don't believe in hiding our actions.” He also claimed the murder was intended to teach Moose Wala a lesson. In the interview, Brar said Moose Wala had personally harmed members of the gang. Separately, the Punjab Police chargesheet said the murder was planned to avenge the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera.