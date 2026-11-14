Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents accuse Saga Music of releasing Phantom without permission.
The family previously challenged Jaandi Vaar’s release in court in 2022.
Parents also raised concerns over leaked recordings and unpaid royalties in 2025.
The release of Sidhu Moose Wala’s song Phantom has sparked a dispute between his family and music label Saga Music. The late singer’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, have accused the label of releasing the track without their permission. They claim that their request to pause the release and discuss the matter was ignored.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the couple said the label had proceeded without obtaining the family’s approval. They also announced that they were taking legal action to protect their son’s musical legacy and rights.
Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents issue statement against Saga Music
The couple said, “The song Phantom by Sidhu Moose Wala is being released by Saga Music without our permission or authorisation. Despite our request to halt the release and discuss a resolution, Saga Music has proceeded without any valid documentation from us. We are taking appropriate legal action to protect Sidhu Moose Wala's legacy and rights.”
They also urged artists, producers and music labels to consult the family before announcing or releasing any of the singer’s songs. They want all matters concerning his recordings, including unreleased material, to be discussed with them first.
Earlier disputes over Sidhu Moose Wala’s music
This is not the first time the family has objected to the use of the singer’s work. In August 2022, his parents approached the court to stop the release of Jaandi Vaar, featuring Afsana Khan and composed by Salim-Sulaiman. They raised concerns over the alleged unauthorised use of his music, name and image. The court subsequently put the release on hold.
The family also objected after SYL was leaked online ahead of its scheduled release. They filed an FIR against unidentified people and asked producers who had worked with the singer not to circulate his completed or unfinished recordings without consulting them.
In June 2025, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur raised concerns over royalties they claimed were due from their son’s music. They filed a complaint and later staged a sit-in outside a senior police officer’s office, protesting the delay in registering an FIR.
Sidhu Moose Wala’s career and death
Born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu on June 11, 1993, in Moosa village, Punjab, the singer became one of the most recognised names in Punjabi music. His debut single, G Wagon, came out in 2017, while So High brought him widespread recognition. Other popular tracks included 47, Levels, The Last Ride and 295.
He also entered politics, joining the Congress party and contesting the 2022 Punjab Assembly election from Mansa, which he lost. On May 29, 2022, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district at the age of 28.