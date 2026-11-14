Earlier disputes over Sidhu Moose Wala’s music

This is not the first time the family has objected to the use of the singer’s work. In August 2022, his parents approached the court to stop the release of Jaandi Vaar, featuring Afsana Khan and composed by Salim-Sulaiman. They raised concerns over the alleged unauthorised use of his music, name and image. The court subsequently put the release on hold.