Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's latest movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, that released on April 12 on Netflix, was quick to reignite a conversation around the changed culture of Punjabi music. The film is based on the life of musician and singer Amar Singh Chamkila – whom many have called the Elvis of Punjab – and revolves around his story, leading up to his tragic killing, along with his wife Amarjot. They were gunned down by some unknown fanatics on March 8, 1988, before a performance. It is still a mystery about the motive of the killing as the case remains unsolved. His death at the age of just 27 made him a polarising figure -- loved by his devoted followers but at the same time, also despised by those who found his content to be offensive and vulgar.