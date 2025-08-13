Rajasthan: 7 Children Among 11 UP Pilgrims Dead In Truck-Container Collision In Dausa

A truck-container collision killed eleven pilgrims including seven children in Rajasthan's Dausa.
The accident took place near Bapi village on the Lalsot-Manoharpur national highway.
The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.
In a tragic incident, eleven pilgrims, seven children and four women, were killed as the pick-up truck they were travelling in reportedly collided with a container early Wednesday morning in Dausa district of Rajasthan, police said.
According to the officials, the accident took place near Bapi village on the Lalsot-Manoharpur national highway, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sainthal police station.
Commenting on the incident, Dausa Deputy SP Ravi Prakash Sharma said, "A total of 11 people have died. This includes four children and seven women... One woman died after reaching SMS Hospital, where she was referred to from Dausa."
Sharing further details, Dausa superintendent of police Sagar Rana said the pilgrims, hailing from Etah in Uttar Pradesh, were returning from Khatu Shyam temple when the accident took place.
In a bid to take stock of the situation, District Collector Devendra Kumar and the SP rushed to the spot to assess the situation. The police have launched an investigation to find out the exact cause of the accident.
"According to initial reports, 10 people have died in an accident near Bapi. 9 people have been referred for treatment and 3 are being treated in the District Hospital... The accident occurred between a passenger pick-up and a trailer truck", Kumar said.
It has been reported that all the injured were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared 11 of them dead on arrival.
Nine injured were referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur since their condition was said to be critical.
There were two pick-up trucks full of pilgrims at the time of the incident. When one tried to overtake the other, it met the container in a head-on collision.