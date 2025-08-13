Rajasthan: 7 Children Among 11 UP Pilgrims Dead In Truck-Container Collision In Dausa

According to the officials, the accident took place near Bapi village on the Lalsot-Manoharpur national highway, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sainthal police station.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jheelum Basu
Updated on:
Updated on:
An accident in Rajasthans Dausa kills eleven. including seven children
An accident in Rajasthan's Dausa kills eleven. including seven children Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A truck-container collision killed eleven pilgrims including seven children in Rajasthan's Dausa.

  • The accident took place near Bapi village on the Lalsot-Manoharpur national highway.

  • The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

In a tragic incident, eleven pilgrims, seven children and four women, were killed as the pick-up truck they were travelling in reportedly collided with a container early Wednesday morning in Dausa district of Rajasthan, police said.

According to the officials, the accident took place near Bapi village on the Lalsot-Manoharpur national highway, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sainthal police station.

Commenting on the incident, Dausa Deputy SP Ravi Prakash Sharma said, "A total of 11 people have died. This includes four children and seven women... One woman died after reaching SMS Hospital, where she was referred to from Dausa."

4 Dead After Road Accident In Ganderbal District - | Photo: X
Jammu And Kashmir: 4 Dead After Road Accident In Ganderbal District

BY PTI

Sharing further details, Dausa superintendent of police Sagar Rana said the pilgrims, hailing from Etah in Uttar Pradesh, were returning from Khatu Shyam temple when the accident took place.

In a bid to take stock of the situation, District Collector Devendra Kumar and the SP rushed to the spot to assess the situation. The police have launched an investigation to find out the exact cause of the accident.

"According to initial reports, 10 people have died in an accident near Bapi. 9 people have been referred for treatment and 3 are being treated in the District Hospital... The accident occurred between a passenger pick-up and a trailer truck", Kumar said.

Madhya Pradesh: 16 Persons, Including 10 Cops, Injured In Road Accident In Shajapur District - | File
Madhya Pradesh: 16 Persons, Including 10 Cops, Injured In Road Accident In Shajapur District | Details

BY Outlook News Desk

It has been reported that all the injured were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared 11 of them dead on arrival.

Nine injured were referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur since their condition was said to be critical.

There were two pick-up trucks full of pilgrims at the time of the incident. When one tried to overtake the other, it met the container in a head-on collision.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son