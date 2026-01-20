Mob Lynching In Assam’s Kokrajhar Leaves One Dead, Four Injured; Internet Services Suspended

A Bodo youth was killed and four others seriously injured in a mob lynching in Assam’s Kokrajhar after villagers allegedly suspected them of cattle lifting and set their vehicle on fire.
The incident triggered protests, highway blockades, and further violence, leading authorities to suspend mobile internet services and deploy security forces.
All injured persons are being treated in hospital, while protesters have demanded swift arrests and strict action against those responsible.
Tension gripped western Assam’s Kokrajhar district following a mob lynching in the Karigaon area that left one Bodo youth dead and four others seriously injured, prompting the state administration to suspend mobile internet services to prevent further unrest.
The incident occurred on Monday night when a group of youths associated with a road construction project were returning in a Scorpio vehicle after a site inspection in the Aoudang area. As the vehicle reached the Gouri Nagar–Mashing Road stretch, a group of local villagers allegedly attempted to stop it, suspecting the occupants to be cattle lifters. This led to an accident in which the vehicle skidded off the road.
The occupants were then attacked by the mob, which set the vehicle on fire. One of the youths, identified as Sikhna Bismit, was burnt alive inside the vehicle, police said. Two others, Yubiraj Brahma and Prabhat Brahma, sustained serious injuries, with Yubiraj’s condition reported to be critical.
Two members of the attacking group, identified as Mahesh Murmu and Sunil Murmu, were also seriously injured in the violence. All injured persons are currently undergoing treatment at Kokrajhar Medical College Hospital.
The killing triggered strong protests in Karigaon, with residents blocking National Highway 27, leading to significant disruption of vehicular movement. Protesters demanded the immediate arrest of those involved in the lynching and strict punishment for the perpetrators.
Tensions escalated further when an agitated mob allegedly set fire to four houses at an abandoned camp of surrendered Adivasi militants. Security forces have been deployed in the area, and the administration said the situation is being closely monitored.