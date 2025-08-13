Inside Ranchi’s Psychiatric Hospital: Daily Life Beyond the Wards

A psychiatric patient sitting in a male ward at Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry & Allied Sciences in Ranchi.
A patient shows his name tattooed on his hand at Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry & Allied Sciences in Ranchi.
A psychiatric patient is occupied with making a mat in the female ward at Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry & Allied Sciences in Ranchi.
A patient with mental illness is doing her make-up in the female ward of Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry & Allied Sciences in Ranchi.
Psychiatric patients are enjoying a good time with the swing.
General view of a female ward at Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry & Allied Sciences in Ranchi.
Ludo playing has been a popular activity among psychiatric patients at the Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry & Allied Sciences in Ranchi.
Plates are stored after dinner at the Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry & Allied Sciences in Ranchi.
A signboard displaying the ward number is located in the hospital compound in Ranchi.
Patients are going to their respective sleeping area in a female ward