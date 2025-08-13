Mental Health

Inside Ranchi’s Psychiatric Hospital: Daily Life Beyond the Wards

At the Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry & Allied Sciences, the day unfolds in measured steps. In the male ward, a patient sits quietly, another shows the name inked into his skin. Across in the female ward, one applies makeup, another weaves a mat. Some gather around a Ludo board, others take turns on the swing. Plates are stacked after dinner, ward numbers mark the paths, and patients walk back to their sleeping areas. It is a place where routine shapes the hours, and moments pass without hurry.