Anderson Silva Vs Tyron Woodley: Brazilian MMA Legend Wins With Second-Round TKO
Brazilian MMA legend Anderson Silva rolled back the years with a ruthless second-round takedown of Tyron Woodley in their cruiserweight clash at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday. The 50-year-old former UFC middleweight champion absorbed early pressure before unleashing a sharp uppercut and follow-up flurry that floored Woodley midway through Round 2. Although Woodley beat the count, his corner threw in the towel, securing a TKO win for Silva – his fourth professional boxing win.
