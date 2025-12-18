Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

With the pro-Hindutva policies finding prominence in the BJP government at the centre, the Kashmiri leaders have starkly made known their differences. After having failed to make any headway in fulfilling their promises, like the restoration of Article 370 or the NC’s promise of autonomy or the PDP’s self-rule, the politics in Kashmir has also revolved around religious issues. Kashmiri politicians have often reacted to the problems concerning Muslims from outside Jammu and Kashmir, and in a recent incident, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, pulling down the Hijab of a Muslim woman in Patna, drew outrage here.