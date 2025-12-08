PM Modi Blames Nehru, Emergency For Vande Mataram Controversies In Lok Sabha

Prime Minister links 1937 Congress decisions and Emergency to century-long disputes over India’s national song

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vande Mataram, PM Modi Lok Sabha speech, Jawaharlal Nehru Vande Mataram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PM Modi linked the 1937 Congress compromise on Vande Mataram to long-standing political controversies.

  • He highlighted Nehru’s 1937 letter to Subhash Chandra Bose after Jinnah opposed the song.

  • Modi noted the 100-year anniversary of Vande Mataram coincided with the Emergency, framing it as a period of national constraint.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday linked the controversies over India’s national song, Vande Mataram, to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s political decisions and the country’s experience during the Emergency. He criticised Nehru for accepting the view that the song might alienate Muslims.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during a day-long discussion marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, Modi said the song’s history reflects both political compromise and the nation’s struggle with authority. He alleged that Nehru had followed Muhammad Ali Jinnah in opposing Vande Mataram on the grounds that it could “antagonise Muslims”.

“When Vande Mataram marked its centenary, the country was caught in the Emergency… when it marked its 100th year, the Constitution was throttled,” he said.

null - null
Winter Session Day 5: Opposition Flags IndiGo Cancellations As Parliament Takes Up Key Cess Bills

BY Outlook News Desk

“Congress compromised on Vande Mataram and, as a result, had to accept the decision of the country’s partition,” Modi said. “Congress’ policies have remained the same, and after years, the INC has now become the ‘MMC’. Even today, Congress and those carrying its name try to create confusion over Vande Mataram.”

Tracing the roots of the controversy to the pre-independence period, Modi cited a letter Pandit Nehru wrote to Subhash Chandra Bose after Mohammad Ali Jinnah opposed the song. In it, Nehru acknowledged he had read the background of Vande Mataram and thought it “might provoke and irritate Muslims.” He added that the Congress would examine the song’s use, particularly in Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s Bengal.

Related Content
Related Content

Modi noted that the Muslim League’s opposition to Vande Mataram had intensified in 1937, with Jinnah raising slogans against the song. Instead of condemning these statements, Modi said, Nehru began “investigating” Vande Mataram merely five days after Jinnah’s opposition, failing to express his own or the party’s loyalty to the song.

Highlighting the broader historical context, the Prime Minister drew attention to the song’s anniversaries. “When Vande Mataram completed 50 years, the country was under colonial rule. When it completed 100 years, the Constitution was throttled, and the nation chained by the Emergency,” he said, linking the song’s journey to India’s enduring struggles with authority and compromise.

Alongside speakers from the BJP-led NDA, eight Congress MPs will participate in the debate. - | Imgae- Sansad TV
PM Modi To Open Lok Sabha Debate on 150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram

BY Outlook News Desk

PM Modi also invoked Mahatma Gandhi, noting that in the December 2, 1905, edition of Indian Opinion, Gandhi wrote that Bankim Chandra’s Vande Mataram had become widely celebrated in Bengal and was so beloved it felt like a national anthem, carrying deeper emotion and greater melody than many other national songs.

“Vande Mataram was written at a time when, after the 1857 uprising, the British government was alarmed and imposing new forms of repression. There was also a drive to push the British anthem, God Save the Queen, into every household.

Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay answered this challenge with Vande Mataram, written with firm resolve. When the British partitioned Bengal in 1905, the song became a unifying force,” he said.

Modi then questioned why the song had faced “injustice” over the past century. “If Vande Mataram was so revered, why was it sidelined? Which forces allowed their preferences to outweigh Gandhi’s sentiments?” he asked, arguing that Congress’s compromises contributed to the circumstances that ultimately led to Partition.

Jairam Ramesh - PTI; Representative image
Congress Accuses PM Modi of “Insulting” Tagore and 1937 CWC Over Vande Mataram Remarks

BY Outlook News Desk

The discussion in the Lok Sabha, expected to last ten hours, commemorated 150 years of Vande Mataram, examining its cultural significance and political history. Modi framed the song not just as a national anthem but as a reflection of India’s trials, from colonial oppression to internal political disputes, and from Nehru’s compromises to the constraints of the Emergency.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Prediction, 1st T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  2. Shubman Gill Shares Honest Update After Neck Injury Layoff Ahead Of India Vs South Africa T20I Series - Video

  3. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: Will Samson Play Or Jitesh? Here's What Skipper Suryakumar Said In Cuttack

  4. ICC In Hot Water After JioStar Wants To Exit Media Rights Deal For T20 World Cup 2026: Report

  5. Shakib Al Hasan Withdraws Retirement From Tests And T20Is; Admits To Chucking 'Intentionally' In County Game

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  2. Workers From Nepal, Uttarakhand, Tourists From Delhi - List Of Goa Nightclub Fire Victims

  3. Dileep & Kerala Actress Abduction And Rape Case: Verdict On December 8

  4. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

  5. DGCA Grants IndiGo 24-Hour Extension To Respond To Show-Cause Notice

Entertainment News

  1. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  2. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  3. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  4. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  5. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  4. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  5. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

Latest Stories

  1. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  2. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

  3. DGCA Grants IndiGo 24-Hour Extension To Respond To Show-Cause Notice

  4. Workers From Nepal, Uttarakhand, Tourists From Delhi - List Of Goa Nightclub Fire Victims

  5. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lando Norris Clinches Maiden F1 Title With Third-Place Finish

  6. Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna Lifts The Grand Trophy; Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh

  7. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  8. AIIMS Urology Department Marks One Year Of Independent Renal Transplants, Easing Wait For Patients