The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Winter Session Day 5: Opposition Flags IndiGo Cancellations As Parliament Takes Up Key Cess Bills
  • Opposition in the Rajya Sabha raises concerns over IndiGo flight cancellations; government says the matter is under review by the Civil Aviation Minister.

  • Rajya Sabha adopts a motion for electing a member to the Rubber Board, while the Lok Sabha prepares to consider the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025.

  • On Day 4, Parliament passed a Bill to increase excise duty on tobacco products after the GST compensation cess lapses, with Sitharaman stating that tobacco will remain taxed at 40% under the GST demerit category.

On day five of the Winter Session in the Parliament, the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha on Friday raised concerns over the continuing wave of IndiGo flight cancellations at major airports across the country.

In response to a question from Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu is examining the situation to assess what support the Centre can extend to the private carrier.

As proceedings resumed after both houses were adjourned for the day on December 4, the Rajya Sabha adopted a motion for the election of a member to the Rubber Board after Minister of State for Commerce Jitin Prasad moved it in the Upper House.

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm, noon.

In the Lok Sabha, members are set to take up the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, for further consideration and passage. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the legislation on Thursday (4 December 2025), marking the start of the Centre’s reform agenda for the session.

The Bill seeks to impose a cess on “machines installed, or other processes undertaken in the manufacture of pan masala” to bolster funding for India’s health and national security.

On Day 4, Parliament cleared a separate Bill raising excise duty on tobacco and related products once the GST compensation cess lapses. Responding to the debate in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said tobacco would continue to attract a 40% tax under the demerit category in the GST framework.

