Parliament To hold 10-hour Debate On SIR; Rahul Gandhi To Open Discussion In Lok Sabha

Parliament will hold a 10-hour debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with Rahul Gandhi opening the discussion in the Lok Sabha.
Amit Shah is expected to lead the debate in the Rajya Sabha, while AAP’s Sanjay Singh has sought a suspension of business to prioritise the issue.
Both Houses will also discuss broader election reforms, along with a Rajya Sabha session marking 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram.’
Parliament will on Tuesday take up an extensive, 10-hour debate on the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi set to open the discussion. Gandhi has repeatedly criticised the exercise, alleging that it is being misused to remove genuine voters from electoral rolls.
In the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to initiate the debate, according to official indications.
The Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh has also submitted a notice under Rule 267 seeking suspension of business to prioritise a discussion on the SIR exercise underway in Uttar Pradesh.
Both Houses will simultaneously address broader election reforms as part of the debate. Additionally, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to hold a discussion on 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram,’ following a similar session conducted in the Lok Sabha on Monday.