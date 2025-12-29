SC Keeps Aravalli Definition Order In Abeyance, Forms Panel

Supreme Court stayed its November 20 directions accepting a uniform definition of Aravalli hills and ranges.
A high-power expert committee will examine unresolved issues and submit fresh findings.
The matter will be heard again on January 21 after notices to the Centre and other parties
The Supreme Court on Monday kept in abeyance the directions in its November 20 verdict that had accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges.
A vacation bench made up of Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justices J K Maheshwari, and Augustine George Masih recommended setting up a high-power committee of subject-matter experts to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.
"We deem it necessary to direct that the recommendations submitted by the committee, together with the findings and directions stipulated by this court in the judgment of November 20, 2025, be kept in abeyance," the bench said while hearing a suo motu case titled 'In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues'.
The top court said there are issues that will require clarification. On January 21, it posted the suo motu suit for further hearing after sending a notice to the Centre and other parties.
On November 20, the top court approved a standard definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges and prohibited the issuance of new mining licenses within its borders, which include Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, until reports from experts were received.
In order to preserve the oldest mountain system in the world, the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change committee's suggestions about the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges were approved by the Supreme Court.
The committee had recommended that "Aravalli Hill" be defined as any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief, and an "Aravalli Range" will be a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.
The committee, while defining Aravalli hills, said, "Any landform located in the Aravalli districts, having an elevation of 100 metres or more from the local relief, shall be termed as Aravalli Hills... The entire landform lying within the area enclosed by such lowest contour, whether actual or extended notionally, together with the Hill, its supporting slopes and associated landforms irrespective of their gradient, shall be deemed to constitute part of the Aravalli Hills." The panel also defined the Aravalli Range and said, "Two or more Aravalli Hills ..., located within a proximity of 500m from each other, measured from the outermost point on the boundary of the lowest contour line on either side, form the Aravalli Range.
"The area between the two Aravalli hills is determined by first creating buffers with a width equal to the minimum distance between the lowest contour lines of both hills ... The entire area of landforms falling between the lowest contour lines of these hills, as explained, along with associated features such as Hills, Hillocks, supporting slopes, etc., shall also be included as part of the Aravalli Range." The apex court on November 20 delivered a 29-page judgment in the suo motu matter arising out of the long-running environmental litigation in the T N Godavarman Thirumulpad case.
"We further accept the recommendations with regard to the prohibition of mining in core/inviolate areas with exception as carved out of the ... committee's report," the top court had said.
Additionally, it has approved the actions to be taken to stop illicit mining in the Aravali Hills and Ranges, as well as the suggestions for sustainable mining.