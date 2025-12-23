Explained: What Defines The Aravalli Range Now?

Members of 'Aravalli Bachao Sanstha' stage a demonstration as part of the Save Aravalli movement, near the residence of Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh, in Gurugram, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 Photo by Yogendra Kumar (Gurugram)

Members of 'Aravalli Bachao Sanstha' stage a demonstration as part of the Save Aravalli movement, near the residence of Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh, in Gurugram, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 Photo by Yogendra Kumar (Gurugram)