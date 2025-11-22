The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

There is no moral compass to measure the moral decay in capitalist society and its commodification of human life, love, emotion, sexual pleasure, the objectification of bodies, and labour. Moral decay defines the predatory capitalist network and the decadent culture of capitalism, where different forms of exploitation are normalised in the name of individual choices and a predatory market that enables the ability to buy sexual pleasure without any qualms about the women and children who become victims of their rotten network. This new form of sexual and other forms of slavery is naturalised under a capitalist economic, social, cultural, and legal system that often facilitates the activities of people like Jeffrey Epstein, who lived a criminal life with impunity.