Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

In a remarkable display of approval for an effort that had struggled for months to overcome opposition from President Donald Trump and Republican leadership, the House and Senate moved decisively on Tuesday to pass a bill requiring the Justice Department to make its files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein publicly available.



In an attempt to circumvent Speaker Mike Johnson's control of the House floor, a small, nonpartisan group of House lawmakers filed a petition in July, but it seemed unlikely given that Trump pushed his followers to write it off as a "hoax."