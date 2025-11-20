Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

Donald Trump signed a legislation to compel the Justice Department to release more files related to the deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
United States president Donald Trump signed a legislation to compel the Justice Department to release more files related to the deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump had previously resisted the move and deemed the largely Democrat-led push to release the files a “hoax.”
He made the announcement on his Truth social platform stating “Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures, such as Bill Clinton (who traveled on his plane 26 times), Larry Summers (who just resigned from many Boards, including Harvard), Sleazebag Political Activist Reid Hoffman, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (who asked Epstein to donate to his Campaign AFTER Epstein was charged), Democrat Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, and many more.”
Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!,” he added.
Trump had changed his tune in recent days after it was clear the House of Representatives would pass legislation, saying “we have nothing to hide” and that “it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat ‘Shutdown’”.
The bill had reached Trump after the House overwhelmingly supported passing the bill on the previous day. The bill requires Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all unclassified records related to Epstein within 30 days. The law permits Bondi to withhold or redact information that could jeopardise a federal investigation.