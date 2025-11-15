Trump Urges Justice Department To Investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s Ties To Clinton And Other Democrats

AG Bondi assigns Jay Clayton to investigate Epstein links to prominent Democrats.
Trump requests probe into Clinton, Summers, Hoffman, and JPMorgan ties to Epstein.
Released estate emails show connections but no allegations of misconduct.
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced she will direct a federal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s connections with prominent Democrats, including former President Bill Clinton, following a request from President Donald Trump. Reported Associated Press, Bondi said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton will lead the inquiry.
Trump, who maintained a long-standing friendship with Epstein, did not specify what alleged crimes he wanted the Justice Department to investigate. None of the individuals he cited in a social media post have been accused of sexual misconduct by Epstein’s victims, Associated Press reported.
Hours before Bondi’s announcement, Trump posted on Truth Social that he would ask the Justice Department, the FBI, and Bondi to examine Epstein’s “involvement and relationship” with Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and LinkedIn founder and Democratic donor Reid Hoffman. Trump labelled the situation the “Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans” and suggested the probe should also cover financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, which provided banking services to Epstein, Reported Associated Press.
Epstein’s recently released estate documents mentioned Trump, Clinton, Summers, and Hoffman. The collection included emails, news articles, book excerpts, and legal papers. According to Associated Press, Epstein corresponded with Summers and Hoffman via email and referenced Trump and Clinton in his messages, though the documents provide no evidence of wrongdoing by any of the men.
Clinton has acknowledged flying on Epstein’s private jet but has stated through a spokesperson that he was unaware of Epstein’s crimes. Trump and Clinton have not been accused of misconduct by any of Epstein’s victims. Summers, who served in Clinton’s cabinet and as Harvard University president, said his association with Epstein was a “major error of judgement,” while Hoffman acknowledged limited interactions with Epstein linked to MIT fundraising but apologised for helping to enhance Epstein’s reputation.
Bondi praised Clayton as “one of the most capable and trusted prosecutors in the country,” noting the Justice Department “will pursue this with urgency and integrity to deliver answers to the American people,” Associated Press reported. Clayton, who previously chaired the Securities and Exchange Commission during Trump’s first term, became U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York in April, the same office that prosecuted Epstein and secured a conviction against Ghislaine Maxwell in 2021.
Trump has previously questioned Epstein’s death in jail and suggested he might release government case files. In recent months, however, he has framed the matter as a Democratic “hoax,” amid scrutiny over his friendship with Epstein and knowledge of the financier’s sexual abuse of minors.
House Oversight Committee Democrats released three Epstein email exchanges referencing Trump, including one in which Epstein allegedly said Trump “knew about the girls” and another suggesting he spent “hours” at Epstein’s residence with a victim. The emails do not clarify Trump’s actions or knowledge. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt accused Democrats of “selectively leaked emails” to “create a fake narrative to smear President Trump,” while Republicans disclosed an additional 20,000 pages from Epstein’s estate.
The released correspondence shows Epstein maintained relationships with business and academic figures, including Summers and Hoffman, long after his 2008 guilty plea for procuring a minor for prostitution. Epstein and Summers exchanged messages on political matters, personal advice, and intimate issues, with one note from Epstein advising Summers regarding a woman he cared for: “You care very much for this person. you might want to demonstrate that.” Epstein also exchanged brief emails with Hoffman, including one in 2015 about a diet program: “heyy it looks like your diet program has worked.” Hoffman replied: “slow progress. planning to see you in August. Hope your well,” Associated Press reported.