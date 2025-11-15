Trump Urges Justice Department To Investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s Ties To Clinton And Other Democrats

The released correspondence shows Epstein maintained relationships with business and academic figures, including Summers and Hoffman, long after his 2008 guilty plea for procuring a minor for prostitution. Epstein and Summers exchanged messages on political matters, personal advice, and intimate issues, with one note from Epstein advising Summers regarding a woman he cared for: “You care very much for this person. you might want to demonstrate that.” Epstein also exchanged brief emails with Hoffman, including one in 2015 about a diet program: “heyy it looks like your diet program has worked.” Hoffman replied: “slow progress. planning to see you in August. Hope your well,” Associated Press reported.