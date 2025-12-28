Three Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy

TN fishermen detained near Katchatheevu while fishing in disputed waters; boats seized, families demand immediate release and diplomatic intervention

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 47 Indian Fishermen
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 47 Indian Fishermen
Summary
  • Three Rameswaram fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy near Katchatheevu; boat and equipment seized.

  • State Fisheries Minister coordinating with MEA for release; calls for strong diplomatic action.

  • Recurring arrests highlight unresolved Palk Bay fishing rights dispute between India and Sri Lanka.

Three fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on December 28, 2025, for allegedly straying into Sri Lankan territorial waters near the disputed Katchatheevu islet. The fishermen, identified as M. Rajendran (42), P. Selvam (38), and K. Murugan (35), all residents of Rameswaram, were taken into custody along with their mechanised boat while fishing in the Palk Bay.

According to the Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Association and family members, the trio had ventured out from Rameswaram fishing jetty on the morning of December 28 when their boat was intercepted by a Sri Lankan naval patrol vessel. The fishermen were accused of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and were taken to Kankesanthurai naval base in northern Sri Lanka. Their boat, nets, and catch were seized.

The arrest has sparked outrage among fishing communities in Tamil Nadu, who have long complained of frequent harassment and arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy despite repeated bilateral agreements. Fishermen leaders claimed the men were fishing in traditional grounds and accused the Sri Lankan Navy of “aggressive patrolling” and “arbitrary arrests” to intimidate Tamil Nadu fishermen.

State Fisheries Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan said the Tamil Nadu government was in touch with the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian High Commission in Colombo to secure the early release of the fishermen and their boat. He urged the Centre to take up the matter strongly with Sri Lanka and resolve the longstanding Palk Bay fishing dispute through dialogue.

The incident comes amid ongoing tensions in the Palk Strait, where Tamil Nadu fishermen often face arrests, boat seizures, and in some cases, firing by the Sri Lankan Navy. Over the past decade, hundreds of Tamil Nadu fishermen have been detained, with many released only after diplomatic intervention and payment of fines.

