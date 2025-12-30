BJP, Shinde Sena To Go Solo In Pune, Sambhajinagar Polls

Following the failure of seat-sharing negotiations, the BJP and Shiv Sena have also opted to go it alone in Pune.



The talks apparently broke down after the Sena failed to secure the anticipated number of seats, despite the frenetic parleys that had taken place over the previous several days.



According to Shiv Sena leader Nana Bhangire, the party chose to run on its own because the BJP only promised 16 seats.