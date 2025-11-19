Maharashtra: Mahayuti Tensions Rise As BJP Marginalises NCP(AP) And Shinde Led Shiv Sena

Maharashtra has announced elections for municipal councils and nagar panchayats. Though Mahayuti claimed that it will contest these elections unitedly, but coordination within the Mahayuti alliance appears strained. The BJP held talks with former MP Sameer Bhujbal — son Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP-AP) yet BJP’s Anand Shinde still filed his nomination for the post of municipal council president. In Yeola municipal council in Nashik district, there is growing chatter among workers that the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) is being sidelined by the BJP.