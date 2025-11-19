Maharashtra: Mahayuti Tensions Rise As BJP Marginalises NCP(AP) And Shinde Led Shiv Sena

Cracks within Maharashtra’s Mahayuti alliance have widened as the BJP appears to be sidelining both the Ajit Pawar–led NCP faction and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena. Recent defections and candidate moves ahead of local body polls have intensified tensions within the ruling coalition.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Updated on:
Maharashtra Shivsena (Shinde) chief Eknath Shinde with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis Ajit Pawar
Mahayuti Leaders in Maharashtra - BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde of Shivsena Shinde faction and Ajit Pawar of NCP(AP) Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Several leaders from Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction have joined the BJP, signalling internal instability.

  • In Thane, considered Eknath Shinde’s stronghold, the BJP inducted multiple Sena (Shinde faction) leaders, leading to strong resentment; Shinde’s ministers even boycotted a cabinet meeting.

  • Ahead of civic body elections, coordination within the Mahayuti remains weak, BJP dominates its electoral arithmetic.

Several leaders from Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction- including Amravati MLC Sanjay Khodake, along with multiple corporators, workers, and office-bearers recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

Meanwhile, in Thane Eknath Shinde’s stronghold — several of his key leaders were inducted into the BJP. This triggered strong displeasure from Shinde. In protest, ministers from the Shinde-led Shivsena boycotted Monday’s cabinet meeting. BJP is reportedly playing all its cards to weaken Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Shinde met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, but Fadnavis reportedly did not give much weight to his concerns. BJP leader Ravindra Chavan has been playing an active role in Thane–Dombivli to woo leaders from Eknath Shinde’s Shivsena.  

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde with CM Devendra Fadnavis - PTI
Maha Politics: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Says 'Don't Take Me Lightly' Amid Reports Of Rift With CM Fadnavis

BY Outlook News Desk

Maharashtra has announced elections for municipal councils and nagar panchayats. Though Mahayuti claimed that it will contest these elections unitedly, but coordination within the Mahayuti alliance appears strained. The BJP held talks with former MP Sameer Bhujbal — son Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP-AP) yet BJP’s Anand Shinde still filed his nomination for the post of municipal council president. In Yeola municipal council in Nashik district, there is growing chatter among workers that the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) is being sidelined by the BJP. 

Related Content
Related Content

Both Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde are being cornered by the BJP as it aims to contest all elections in 2029 on its own. Political observers say that this the well strategized effort by the BJP to sideline its allies and it has started showing signs from civic body elections announced in Maharashtra.  

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim Brings Up Ton In Landmark 100th Test Match

  2. Shubman Gill Latest Update: India Captain Ruled Out Of 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant To Lead - Reports

  3. India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Skip ODIs - Report

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Five Things To Look Forward To During Australia Vs England Rivalry Down Under

  5. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, India Games, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Burden of Bihar: A Mandate Wrapped In Unfinished Promises

  2. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  3. Scrutinising the Sweep In Bihar Election

  4. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Over 170 Public Figures Reject Results, Cite Flaws In SIR Process

  5. Remembering The Legacy Of Bhai Jaita On The 350th Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  2. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  3. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  4. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  5. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

World News

  1. India’s Strategic Pivot from Russian Oil Outpaces Trump’s Tariff Pressures

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Lahore High Court Shields Interfaith Couple From Police Harassment

  4. Air India Seeks China Airspace Access As Pakistan Ban Hits Long-Haul Network

  5. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs