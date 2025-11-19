Maharashtra: Mahayuti Tensions Rise As BJP Marginalises NCP(AP) And Shinde Led Shiv Sena

Several leaders from Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction have joined the BJP, signalling internal instability.
In Thane, considered Eknath Shinde’s stronghold, the BJP inducted multiple Sena (Shinde faction) leaders, leading to strong resentment; Shinde’s ministers even boycotted a cabinet meeting.
Ahead of civic body elections, coordination within the Mahayuti remains weak, BJP dominates its electoral arithmetic.
Several leaders from Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction- including Amravati MLC Sanjay Khodake, along with multiple corporators, workers, and office-bearers recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Meanwhile, in Thane Eknath Shinde’s stronghold — several of his key leaders were inducted into the BJP. This triggered strong displeasure from Shinde. In protest, ministers from the Shinde-led Shivsena boycotted Monday’s cabinet meeting. BJP is reportedly playing all its cards to weaken Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.
Shinde met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, but Fadnavis reportedly did not give much weight to his concerns. BJP leader Ravindra Chavan has been playing an active role in Thane–Dombivli to woo leaders from Eknath Shinde’s Shivsena.
Maharashtra has announced elections for municipal councils and nagar panchayats. Though Mahayuti claimed that it will contest these elections unitedly, but coordination within the Mahayuti alliance appears strained. The BJP held talks with former MP Sameer Bhujbal — son Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP-AP) yet BJP’s Anand Shinde still filed his nomination for the post of municipal council president. In Yeola municipal council in Nashik district, there is growing chatter among workers that the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) is being sidelined by the BJP.
Both Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde are being cornered by the BJP as it aims to contest all elections in 2029 on its own. Political observers say that this the well strategized effort by the BJP to sideline its allies and it has started showing signs from civic body elections announced in Maharashtra.