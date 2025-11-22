Ajit Pawar Sparks Controversy With ‘You Have Votes, I Have Funds’ Warning

Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, has assured voters in the Malegaon district that if they accept his party's candidates, he will ensure the town has sufficient funds. However, if they reject them, he will "reject" them as well.



On Friday, Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, was running for the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat in Baramati tehsil.