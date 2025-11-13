Ambadas Danve Accuses Fadnavis of Shielding Ajit Pawar’s Son in ₹300-Crore Pune Land Deal

Regarding the payment of stamp duty associated with the land purchase, the former MLC further claimed that the position of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and the state revenue department were at odds.



Even though the land purchase was being cancelled, Bawankule stated on Wednesday that he would ask for an explanation regarding a notification for payment of a double stamp duty of Rs 42 crore given to a company connected to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth.