Ambadas Danve Accuses Fadnavis of Shielding Ajit Pawar’s Son in ₹300-Crore Pune Land Deal

Sena (UBT) leader alleges CM’s direct involvement in protecting Parth Pawar, demands criminal case over disputed land sale.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ajit Parwar Parth Pawar Pune Land Scam
Ajit Pawar’s Son in ₹300-Crore Pune Land Deal Photo: Facebook/Ajit Pawar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ambadas Danve claimed CM Devendra Fadnavis is protecting Parth Pawar, accused in an alleged ₹300-crore Pune land scam involving undervalued government land.

  • He alleged the government is “leaving no stone unturned” to save Ajit and Parth Pawar, despite irregularities and unpaid stamp duty.

  • Danve demanded a criminal case against Parth, asserting even the BJP planned to use the case politically against its NCP ally.

Ambadas Danve, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday of shielding Parth, the son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is at the centre of a contentious Pune land sale case worth Rs 300 crore.

He claimed that the government was making every effort to save the Pawar father-son pair in the case and insisted that Parth be treated harshly and that a case be filed against him.

Danve further stated that, to the best of his knowledge, Ajit Pawar, the leader of the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), volunteered to resign from office when the land sale case caused a stir.

"I heard that during a meeting held at 'Varsha' (CM's official residence in Mumbai), Ajit Pawar furiously offered to step out of the government and extend outside support," he said.

Allegations of irregularities and a lack of necessary approvals have cast doubt on the sale of 40-acre government land in Pune's upmarket Mundhwa suburb for Rs 300 crore to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar is a majority partner. Its market value, according to the opposition, was Rs 1,800 crore.

Related Content
Related Content

In response to criticism, Ajit Pawar declared last week that the sale deed that Parth's company had completed had been revoked. Additionally, he asserted that Parth was ignorant of the government's ownership of the land the organisation had acquired.

Danve told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar that the BJP was aware of the land sale case and intended to exploit it against its ally, the NCP.

"The BJP knew about this case earlier, and they were preparing its file. If anything goes wrong in the future, Parth Pawar can be arrested in a minute...It is a criminal mentality to use such tactics to control political figures," he said.

He also alleged that the government was actively trying to protect Ajit Pawar and Parth in the case.

"The government is leaving no stone unturned to save them," he alleged.

"But Parth Pawar should not be treated leniently. He cannot be treated as a small kid. He has contested the Lok Sabha elections earlier. He should be treated as a criminal. An offence should be registered against him," the former Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council said.

The Sena (UBT) leader alleged that CM Fadnavis was intervening in the matter to protect Parth.

"Parth Pawar cannot be saved without the direct intervention of the CM in this case," he said.

Regarding the payment of stamp duty associated with the land purchase, the former MLC further claimed that the position of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and the state revenue department were at odds.

Even though the land purchase was being cancelled, Bawankule stated on Wednesday that he would ask for an explanation regarding a notification for payment of a double stamp duty of Rs 42 crore given to a company connected to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth.

Amadea Enterprises received a notification from the Joint Inspector General of Registration on Friday requesting payment of the double stamp duty prior to the revocation of the land deed.

"Action is warranted due to unpaid stamp duty. Officers maintain the duty must be paid even to cancel the transaction," Danve said, dubbing the revenue minister's stand on the stamp duty as "completely wrong".

He also demanded the inclusion of the collector and revenue department officials in the inquiry.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SA Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Match Day 1: South Africa Walk Into Their Toughest Trial At Eden Gardens

  2. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Temba Bavuma Invokes ICC WTC Glory As Proteas Seek Historic Series Win

  3. IPL 2026 Mini-Auction Set To Take Place In Abu Dhabi On December 16: Report

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: What Do Head-To-Head Records Say At Eden Gardens?

  5. IPL 2026 Trade: MI Sign Local Lad Shardul Thakur And West Indies All-Rounder Shurfane Rutherford

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  4. Day In Pics: November 13, 2025

  5. Kanpur Doctor Detained in Delhi Blast Probe; UP ATS Seizes Phone, Laptop

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Are India And Pakistan Entering A New Phase Of Proxy War?

  2. Bangladesh War Crimes Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina on November 17

  3. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  4. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  5. Unrest In Bangladesh: Bomb And Arson Attacks Hit Dhaka Ahead Of Sheikh Hasina Verdict

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025 Results LIVE: Vote Count Begins; NDA leads by 60 seats, MGB trails

  2. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  3. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  4. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  5. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  6. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  7. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  8. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack