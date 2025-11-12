Pune Techie Arrested for Suspected Terror Links; Thane Teacher Questioned by ATS

A Pune-based software engineer has been arrested by the Maharashtra ATS for suspected terror links.
A Thane teacher is being questioned in connection with the same case.
Investigators are analysing seized digital evidence to uncover possible extremist networks and online radicalisation efforts.
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a software engineer from Pune’s Kondhwa area on suspicion of having links with extremist groups. The man was under surveillance for several weeks before being taken into custody. Authorities said the arrest followed the recovery of objectionable material and alleged online communication with individuals linked to radical organisations.
As part of the same investigation, the ATS also questioned a teacher from Thane who is believed to have been in contact with the accused or associated with a wider network under scrutiny. Digital devices and documents seized from both locations are being examined for evidence of coordination or planning of illegal activities.
Officials said the case appears to be connected to a broader probe into individuals suspected of spreading radical ideology through online platforms. The arrested techie is being interrogated to trace possible handlers and funding sources.